Charleston in-person classes still set to resume Nov. 2; plan unchanged during special school board meeting

CHARLESTON — Charleston school district in person classes are still scheduled to resume on Nov. 2 after the school board took no action on changing this plan during a special meeting Wednesday.
Superintendent Todd Vilardo said the board scheduled the meeting after board members and district administrators recently started receiving an increased number of emails from parents with questions and concerns about when in person classes will resume. Vilardo said the board wanted to provide more opportunities to hear public comments. The board met for more than three and a half hours that night.
"We know how difficult it is on our parents, our teachers and our staff," said board President Jason Coe, adding that everyone wants to get the students back in school as soon as possible. He said the district's teachers have been working hard to present classes via remote learning in the meantime.
Coe said even if the board were to vote to have in person classes resume within a week or two, it would be logistically challenging to implement this action earlier than currently planned. Coe also said getting at least four of the seven board members to resume in person classes sooner than planned would also be unlikely. Board member Scott Clarke said in response, "It would be a close vote."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in March ordered schools closed to contain COVID-19. School districts in the new academic year can decide whether to have in-person or remote learning, or a mix.
Vilardo said the district's administration adopted a reopening plan on July 15 in collaboration with teachers and public health officials after surveying parents. The administration later decided in August to have remote learning only for the first quarter in response to the Coles County COVID-19 case count at that time. He said the reopening plan, which includes a remote option for families, is posted under the menu key on the district's website, charleston.k12.il.us/.
"That is the plan we have been following and intend to follow," Vilardo said.
During the meeting, Vilardo read aloud more than 20 of the email messages that the district has received recently regarding remote learning. These messages included a few from parents or teachers urging the district not to resume in person classes too quickly, and the rest were from parents or teachers voicing complaints about remote learning and wishes for the school buildings to reopen to classes as soon as possible.
"Our kids are struggling, their education is suffering, and they need to be back in school," Vilardo said while reading a message from parent Brandon Wright.
Photos: A look back at Charleston through the years
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!