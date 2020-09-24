Charleston in-person classes still set to resume Nov. 2; plan unchanged during special school board meeting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Charleston school district in person classes are still scheduled to resume on Nov. 2 after the school board took no action on changing this plan during a special meeting Wednesday.

Superintendent Todd Vilardo said the board scheduled the meeting after board members and district administrators recently started receiving an increased number of emails from parents with questions and concerns about when in person classes will resume. Vilardo said the board wanted to provide more opportunities to hear public comments. The board met for more than three and a half hours that night.

"We know how difficult it is on our parents, our teachers and our staff," said board President Jason Coe, adding that everyone wants to get the students back in school as soon as possible. He said the district's teachers have been working hard to present classes via remote learning in the meantime.