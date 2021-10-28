Charleston library announces holiday book sale

CHARLESTON — Looking for gifts for the upcoming holiday season? Check out the Charleston Carnegie Public Library's holiday book sale featuring like new items in excellent condition, vintage books (great for the collector in your life), some books signed by the author, plus much more.

The book sale will be held from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the Book Sale Room and Reading Room. Parking is available at 5th and Van Buren.

Hardcover books, audiobooks, DVDs , puzzles, and games are $1.

Paperback books, children’s books, CDs, and vinyl records are 50 cents.

Selection of sale books for 25 cents.

Cash or checks will be accepted. Monetary donations are welcome.

All proceeds will support the Charleston Carnegie Public Library and its mission to connect the community through information, technology, education, and experiences.

Also, before or after shopping the Holiday Book Sale, make sure you stop by and check out more unique gift shopping at the St. Charles Holiday Bazaar held 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Charles Borromeo Church 921 Madison Ave., Charleston.

