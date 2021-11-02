 Skip to main content
editor's pick
Charleston library events

Charleston Library announces technology workshop series

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Public Library has partnered with Eastern Illinois University's Booth Library as part of its digital literacy grant from the Office of Broadband READY program to offer a Technology Workshop Series for adults.

For the month of November, they will be offering workshops on computer basics, online security and social media.

Workshops will be held in the Rotary Room each week on different dates and times. If the dates and times do not work with your schedule, please call 217-345-4913 to set up a one-on-one session with one of their instructors.

Anyone interested in the Technology Workshop Series will need to register by calling 217-345-4913. Classes are limited to six attendees each.

Laptops will be provided, but you may also bring your own.

Computer Basics

Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m.

Internet Basics/Security

Monday, Nov 8, at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m.

Social Media

Monday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday sessions will be presented in partnership with the Academy of Lifelong Learning.

Masks are required to be in the Library. Registrants will be socially distanced in the Rotary Room.

