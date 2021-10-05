 Skip to main content
Charleston library November events

Charleston Library announces technology workshop series

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Public Library has partnered with EIU’s Booth Library as part of their digital literacy grant from the Office of Broadband READY program to offer their Technology Workshop Series for adults.

For the month of October they will be offering workshops on computer basics, online security and social media.

Workshops will be held in the Rotary Room each week at different dates and times of the week for your convenience. If the dates and times do not work with your schedule, please call 217-345-4913 to set up a one-on-one session with one of their instructors.

Anyone interested in the Technology Workshop Series will need to register by calling 217-345-4913. Classes are limited to six attendees each.

Laptops will be provided, but you may also bring your own.

Computer Basics

  • Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m.

Internet Basics/Security

  • Monday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 13,  at 11 a.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 14,  at 4 p.m.

Social Media

  • Monday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m.

Masks are required to be in the library. Registrants will be socially distanced in the Rotary Room.

