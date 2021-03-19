Charleston, Mattoon childcare centers receive state funding through pilot program

SPRINGFIELD — Charleston and Mattoon childcare centers will receive state funding through a new pilot program designed to address obstacles faced by rural child care providers in meeting Illinois quality of care standards.

The Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development announced Friday that it and the Illinois Department of Human Services will provide 35 centers in rural counties with $3.8 million in funding per year to hire additional staff or increase the salaries of existing staff. The pilot program, made possible by both federal and state funding, is expected to run for three years.

Stepping Stones Children’s Center locations in Charleston and Mattoon, The Learning Zone in Mattoon, and The Little School House in Mattoon will received funding through this program.