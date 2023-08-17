CHARLESTON — Students and community members shared lunch on Thursday in the Charleston Middle School cafeteria, where a taco bar and strawberry milk were on the menu.

Principal Robert Lynn told the visitors that the presence of these popular menu items was made possible by the youths on the school's Student Leadership Council lobbying the Charleston school district and its Aramark food service last year for their inclusion.

"We want students to voice their concerns in a positive way and know change can take place," Lynn said as he discussed the council's successful lobbying effort.

Lynn and council representatives shared information about campus leadership and academic programs while leading tours for community members on Thursday, which was the first day of student attendance for the new school year.

At CMS, Lynn said the first day is usually devoted to assemblies and classroom activities related to the district's use of the "Leader in Me" and "Seven Habits of Highly Effective People" student development programs.

The middle school also is part of district-wide efforts to introduce students to a wide range of possible career options at a young age, Lynn said.

"If you start planting the seeds a little bit at a time, it helps spark their interest," Lynn said.

Student Leadership Council member Ella Viertel, an eighth grader, said career development is one of their quarterly exploratory classes, along with computer skills, art and music.

Principal Lynn said there is overlap between these sessions, such as construction-minded students in the art class building sets for the school's production of "Willy Wonka Jr." last spring. Viertel added that some of the art students learned to apply makeup for this show.

"We learn a lot about different careers we might want to do when we get older," she said of the exploratory classes.

Fellow council member Braden Cobb, who noted that he heard presentations from agriculture industry professionals and entrepreneurs in his career class, added, "We are trying to find our voice and what we like to do."

Community members on the tour also visited a room where the middle school stocks clothing and personal hygiene items, such as deodorant, for students in need.

"We have had donors donate this stuff so kids can come in here when they need to use it," Cobb said of this room, which opened three years ago. "A lot of stuff has been donated over the years."

Principal Lynn said the school always welcomes donations for this room, where shoes tend to be in short supply, and for its food pantry. He said they send food home at the end of the week with students in need.

"I am grateful those resources are here for the kids who find themselves in circumstances beyond their ability to affect," said tour participant Jessica Mertz.

Community members can arrange to donate food, clothes and other supplies to the middle school by calling the office there at 217-639-6000.

Close Veterans Day program at Charleston Middle School in Charleston on Friday. Veterans Day program at Charleston Middle School in Charleston on Friday. Charleston Middle School cross country runner Adam Rudibaugh competes recently. Rudibaugh found cross country running after recovering from a traumatic head injury two years ago. The Charleston Middle School dance team members who will appear in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day parade are: (front row) Madelyn Williams and Caroline Keefe (back row) Emma Jane Bickford and Hannah Taylor. In foreground, from left, students Caroline Keefe, Genna Braden, Hannah Crites and Kennedy Burns work on a water displacement and density experiment in teacher Chelsie Doughty's eighth-grade physical science classroom at Charleston Middle School in Charleston on Thursday. Pictured are the Charleston Middle School state qualifiers for the IESA Class AA track and field meet. In front, Emma Beurskens, Maggie Goetten, Erin Blair, Alycia Triplett and Madelyn Williams. In back, Mitch Cox, Peyton Cox, Caleb Oakley, Seth Shire, Jeb Vanatta, Jacob Flight, Jack Nelson and Wyatt Strader. Each year, the Charleston Middle School staff recognizes students on the eighth-grade teams with the CMS Citizenship Award. Teachers nominate students. The entire staff then votes. This award recognizes students for exemplifying the qualities of leadership, care, respect, responsibility, and teamwork. Pictured, left to right, are Gavin Johnson, Kiley Vanderport, Yoanna Yordanova, and Eldon Hatfield. Pictured is the 2018 Charleston Middle School softball team. The Lady Trojans won the regional title with a 9-0 win over Effingham on Tuesday. Pictured is the 2018 Charleston Middle School softball team that advanced to the IESA state tournament and plays East Peoria Central at 12:30 p.m. on Friday. In front, Tommie Carver, Olivia Schuette, Ally Logsdon, Kailee Gough, Maci Mayhall, Clara Cox, Austin Stephens and Alanna Lemons. In the middle row, Mackensie Williams, Kaylee Fellers, Emily Davis, Morgan Dickey and Erin Blair. In the back, assistant coach Amber Tomaska, Kailyn Wilson, Megan Myerscough, Makenlee Flynn, Karah Moore, Addison Shrader, Alaynia Bryant, Mikayla Lane, Maggie Goetten, Shelby Herrington, head coach Blain Mayhall and assistant coach Hannah Dowling. Participating in the IESA secitonal at Greenview were Taryn Pearson, Stacy Zerbst, Tesa Brown, Rileigh Babbs and Delaney Meister all members of the Charleston Middle School girls' golf team. Meister, Zerbst and Pearson all advanced to the state meet set for Saturday at Peoria's Kellogg Golf Course. Ashton Fifield, left, runner-up, and winner Gabriel Harris, right, exchange a high five after Gabriel spelled the winning word during the Coles County spelling bee at Charleston Middle School in Charleston on Thursday. PHOTOS: Charleston Middle School in recent years Veterans Day program at Charleston Middle School in Charleston on Friday. Veterans Day program at Charleston Middle School in Charleston on Friday. Charleston Middle School cross country runner Adam Rudibaugh competes recently. Rudibaugh found cross country running after recovering from a traumatic head injury two years ago. The Charleston Middle School dance team members who will appear in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day parade are: (front row) Madelyn Williams and Caroline Keefe (back row) Emma Jane Bickford and Hannah Taylor. In foreground, from left, students Caroline Keefe, Genna Braden, Hannah Crites and Kennedy Burns work on a water displacement and density experiment in teacher Chelsie Doughty's eighth-grade physical science classroom at Charleston Middle School in Charleston on Thursday. Pictured are the Charleston Middle School state qualifiers for the IESA Class AA track and field meet. In front, Emma Beurskens, Maggie Goetten, Erin Blair, Alycia Triplett and Madelyn Williams. In back, Mitch Cox, Peyton Cox, Caleb Oakley, Seth Shire, Jeb Vanatta, Jacob Flight, Jack Nelson and Wyatt Strader. Each year, the Charleston Middle School staff recognizes students on the eighth-grade teams with the CMS Citizenship Award. Teachers nominate students. The entire staff then votes. This award recognizes students for exemplifying the qualities of leadership, care, respect, responsibility, and teamwork. Pictured, left to right, are Gavin Johnson, Kiley Vanderport, Yoanna Yordanova, and Eldon Hatfield. Pictured is the 2018 Charleston Middle School softball team. The Lady Trojans won the regional title with a 9-0 win over Effingham on Tuesday. Pictured is the 2018 Charleston Middle School softball team that advanced to the IESA state tournament and plays East Peoria Central at 12:30 p.m. on Friday. In front, Tommie Carver, Olivia Schuette, Ally Logsdon, Kailee Gough, Maci Mayhall, Clara Cox, Austin Stephens and Alanna Lemons. In the middle row, Mackensie Williams, Kaylee Fellers, Emily Davis, Morgan Dickey and Erin Blair. In the back, assistant coach Amber Tomaska, Kailyn Wilson, Megan Myerscough, Makenlee Flynn, Karah Moore, Addison Shrader, Alaynia Bryant, Mikayla Lane, Maggie Goetten, Shelby Herrington, head coach Blain Mayhall and assistant coach Hannah Dowling. Participating in the IESA secitonal at Greenview were Taryn Pearson, Stacy Zerbst, Tesa Brown, Rileigh Babbs and Delaney Meister all members of the Charleston Middle School girls' golf team. Meister, Zerbst and Pearson all advanced to the state meet set for Saturday at Peoria's Kellogg Golf Course. Ashton Fifield, left, runner-up, and winner Gabriel Harris, right, exchange a high five after Gabriel spelled the winning word during the Coles County spelling bee at Charleston Middle School in Charleston on Thursday.