Charleston Rotary Club cites leaders at Jefferson Elementary

CHARLESTON — Leaders emerged at Jefferson Elementary School this year, even through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Charleston Rotary Club, in partnership with the teachers and administration of Jefferson, recently awarded the Jefferson Rotary Leadership Awards for 2020-21.

Since 2009, a committee of Rotary members and Jefferson teachers have selected the Leadership Award winners from nominations by the school’s teachers. This year, teachers nominated 20 students from the fourth, fifth and sixth grades as school leaders who shined during a year of classes that were in-person part of the year and online for other class times.

From the nominees, seven students were selected for the awards. They are:

Davalyn Bowers, daughter of Chris and Christina Bowers, fourth grade.

Tyler Wayne, son of Mike and Sheryl Wayne, fourth grade.

Mallory Homann, daughter of Brad and Ellen Homann, fifth grade.

Kennedy White, daughter of Amanda White and Jake Luttrell, fifth grade.

Brayden Cobb, son of Paul and Ashley Cobb, fifth grade.

Kayla Schmieder, daughter of David and Melissa Schmieder, sixth grade.

Joshua Peterson, son of Jennifer Messer Peterson and Douglas Peterson, sixth grade.

Among the traits the students are expected to demonstrate throughout the school year are helpfulness, respect, understanding, assisting others, service to others, motivating others, time management, teamwork, ethics, planning, being a mentor and being accountable.

“Those are pretty impressive skills for anyone, let alone fourth, fifth and sixth graders,” said Rick Hunt, who coordinates the awards program for the Rotary Club.

Rob Ulm, principal at Jefferson Elementary, said award recipients can be counted on for “doing the right thing” and offering to help without being prompted.

In addition to the awards ceremony with the Rotary Club, the students also were recognized at an all-school assembly.

One of Rotary’s five “avenues of service” is youth. Charleston Rotary has contributed more than $125,000 to the Charleston schools and students since 2000 through “I Like Me” books for kindergarten pupils, annual college scholarships, technology assistance, Top Ten Student Luncheon, Jefferson Leadership Awards, CHS Interact Club, Rotary Youth Exchange students and more.

Charleston Rotary has returned to in-person meetings at the Charleston Public Library at noon each Tuesday. New members are welcome. More information is at Charlestonrotary.wordpress.com.

