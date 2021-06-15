Charleston Rotary Club cites leaders at Jefferson Elementary

CHARLESTON — Leaders emerged at Jefferson Elementary School this year, even through the coronavirus pandemic.
The Charleston Rotary Club, in partnership with the teachers and administration of Jefferson, recently awarded the Jefferson Rotary Leadership Awards for 2020-21.
Since 2009, a committee of Rotary members and Jefferson teachers have selected the Leadership Award winners from nominations by the school’s teachers. This year, teachers nominated 20 students from the fourth, fifth and sixth grades as school leaders who shined during a year of classes that were in-person part of the year and online for other class times.
Among the traits the students are expected to demonstrate throughout the school year are helpfulness, respect, understanding, assisting others, service to others, motivating others, time management, teamwork, ethics, planning, being a mentor and being accountable.
“Those are pretty impressive skills for anyone, let alone fourth, fifth and sixth graders,” said Rick Hunt, who coordinates the awards program for the Rotary Club.
Rob Ulm, principal at Jefferson Elementary, said award recipients can be counted on for “doing the right thing” and offering to help without being prompted.
In addition to the awards ceremony with the Rotary Club, the students also were recognized at an all-school assembly.
One of Rotary’s five “avenues of service” is youth. Charleston Rotary has contributed more than $125,000 to the Charleston schools and students since 2000 through “I Like Me” books for kindergarten pupils, annual college scholarships, technology assistance, Top Ten Student Luncheon, Jefferson Leadership Awards, CHS Interact Club, Rotary Youth Exchange students and more.
Charleston Rotary has returned to in-person meetings at the Charleston Public Library at noon each Tuesday. New members are welcome. More information is at Charlestonrotary.wordpress.com.
Seven Jefferson Elementary School students received the Jefferson Rotary Leadership Awards for 2020-21. Award winners, front from left, are: Davalyn Bowers, Tyler Wayne, Mallory Homann, Kennedy White, Brayden Cobb, Kayla Schmieder and Joshua Peterson. In back are fourth grade teacher Theresa Her, Charleston Rotary President Jonathan McKenzie, Charleston Rotary member Rick Hunt, Jefferson Elementary Principal Rob Ulm, Charleston Schools Superintendent Todd Vilardo, fifth grade teacher Gina Meister and sixth grade teacher Jessica Stranz.