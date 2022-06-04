Charleston Rotary Club cites leaders at Jefferson Elementary

CHARLESTON — Student leaders from Jefferson Elementary were celebrated at a special luncheon program in the Rotary Room of the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.
The Charleston Rotary Club, in partnership with the teachers and administration of Jefferson, recently awarded the Jefferson Rotary Leadership Awards for 2021-22.
Since 2009, a committee of Rotary members and Jefferson teachers have selected the Leadership Award winners from nominations by the school’s teachers. This year teachers nominated 29 students from the fourth, fifth and sixth grades who exemplified leadership during the past academic year.
Principal Rob Ulm noted with obvious pride that about 5% of Jefferson students were nominated, and nominations were so strong that there were three ties for awards this year.
From the nominees, nine students were selected for the awards. They include
4th Grade Female - Amelia Vandermeer
Teachers - Mrs. Kousma and Ms. Wingler
Grandparents - Ronald and Sharon Vandermeer
4th Grade Male - Mason Lauwers
Teachers - Mrs. Niemerg and Ms. Swinford
Parents - Amber and Whit Lauwers
5th Grade Female - Jocelyn Bell
Teachers - Mr. McGinness and Mr. Bledsaw
Parents - Corey and Chelsea Bell
5th Grade Female - Adeline Richter
Teachers - Mrs. Spanhook and Ms. Mellott
Parents - Tiffany and Richard Richter
5th Grade Male - Mason Anderson
Teachers - Ms. Mellott and Mrs. Spanhook
Parents - Brittany and Jason Anderson
5th Grade Male - Brayden Armstrong
Teachers - Mrs. Richeson and Ms. Gaston
Parents - Ke'An Armstrong and Kevin Armstrong
6th Grade Female - Kahli Romack
Teachers - Mrs. Harrell and Mrs. Homann
Parents - Crystal and Jeremy Romack
6th Grade Female - Ella Viertel
Teachers - Mrs. Homann and Mrs. Harrell
Parents - Julie and David Viertel
6th Grade Male - Colby Metzger
Teachers - Mr. Anderson and Mrs. Bowers
Parents - Heather and Bryan Metzger
Among the traits the students are expected to demonstrate throughout the school year are helpfulness, respect, understanding, assisting others, service to others, motivating others, time management, teamwork, ethics, planning, being a mentor and being accountable.
Leadership committee founder and chair Rick Hunt praised the Jefferson teachers for their continued, enthusiastic support of this Charleston Rotary program, and commended the winners for doing an “awesome job.”
In addition to the awards ceremony with the Rotary Club, the students also are recognized at an all-school assembly.
One of Rotary’s five “avenues of service” is youth. Charleston Rotary has contributed more than $125,000 to the Charleston schools and students since 2000 through the Leader in Me program, annual college scholarships, technology assistance, Top Ten Student Luncheon, Jefferson Leadership Awards, CHS Interact Club, Rotary Youth Exchange students and more.
Nine Jefferson Elementary School students received the Jefferson Rotary Leadership Awards for 2021-22. Award winners, front from left, are: Amelia Vandermeer, Mason Lauwers, both fourth grade; and Khali Romack, sixth grade. Second row: Mason Anderson, Adeline Richter and Jocelyn Bell, all fifth grade. Third row: Brayden Armstrong, fifth grade; and Colby Metzger and Ella Viertel, both sixth grade). In back are Rob Ulm, principal; Jeff Marlo, assistant principal; Deborah Muller, Charleston Rotary president; and Rick Hunt, Rotary committee chairman.