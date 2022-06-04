Charleston Rotary Club cites leaders at Jefferson Elementary

CHARLESTON — Student leaders from Jefferson Elementary were celebrated at a special luncheon program in the Rotary Room of the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

The Charleston Rotary Club, in partnership with the teachers and administration of Jefferson, recently awarded the Jefferson Rotary Leadership Awards for 2021-22.

Since 2009, a committee of Rotary members and Jefferson teachers have selected the Leadership Award winners from nominations by the school’s teachers. This year teachers nominated 29 students from the fourth, fifth and sixth grades who exemplified leadership during the past academic year.

Principal Rob Ulm noted with obvious pride that about 5% of Jefferson students were nominated, and nominations were so strong that there were three ties for awards this year.

From the nominees, nine students were selected for the awards. They include

4th Grade Female - Amelia Vandermeer

Teachers - Mrs. Kousma and Ms. Wingler

Grandparents - Ronald and Sharon Vandermeer

4th Grade Male - Mason Lauwers

Teachers - Mrs. Niemerg and Ms. Swinford

Parents - Amber and Whit Lauwers

5th Grade Female - Jocelyn Bell

Teachers - Mr. McGinness and Mr. Bledsaw

Parents - Corey and Chelsea Bell

5th Grade Female - Adeline Richter

Teachers - Mrs. Spanhook and Ms. Mellott

Parents - Tiffany and Richard Richter

5th Grade Male - Mason Anderson

Teachers - Ms. Mellott and Mrs. Spanhook

Parents - Brittany and Jason Anderson

5th Grade Male - Brayden Armstrong

Teachers - Mrs. Richeson and Ms. Gaston

Parents - Ke'An Armstrong and Kevin Armstrong

6th Grade Female - Kahli Romack

Teachers - Mrs. Harrell and Mrs. Homann

Parents - Crystal and Jeremy Romack

6th Grade Female - Ella Viertel

Teachers - Mrs. Homann and Mrs. Harrell

Parents - Julie and David Viertel

6th Grade Male - Colby Metzger

Teachers - Mr. Anderson and Mrs. Bowers

Parents - Heather and Bryan Metzger

Among the traits the students are expected to demonstrate throughout the school year are helpfulness, respect, understanding, assisting others, service to others, motivating others, time management, teamwork, ethics, planning, being a mentor and being accountable.

Leadership committee founder and chair Rick Hunt praised the Jefferson teachers for their continued, enthusiastic support of this Charleston Rotary program, and commended the winners for doing an “awesome job.”

In addition to the awards ceremony with the Rotary Club, the students also are recognized at an all-school assembly.

One of Rotary’s five “avenues of service” is youth. Charleston Rotary has contributed more than $125,000 to the Charleston schools and students since 2000 through the Leader in Me program, annual college scholarships, technology assistance, Top Ten Student Luncheon, Jefferson Leadership Awards, CHS Interact Club, Rotary Youth Exchange students and more.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.