Charleston Rotary Club cites leaders at Jefferson Elementary

Rotary Jefferson 2022

Nine Jefferson Elementary School students received the Jefferson Rotary Leadership Awards for 2021-22. Award winners, front from left, are: Amelia Vandermeer, Mason Lauwers, both fourth grade; and Khali Romack, sixth grade. Second row: Mason Anderson, Adeline Richter and Jocelyn Bell, all fifth grade. Third row: Brayden Armstrong, fifth grade; and Colby Metzger and Ella Viertel, both sixth grade). In back are Rob Ulm, principal; Jeff Marlo, assistant principal; Deborah Muller, Charleston Rotary president; and Rick Hunt, Rotary committee chairman.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Student leaders from Jefferson Elementary were celebrated at a special luncheon program in the Rotary Room of the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

The Charleston Rotary Club, in partnership with the teachers and administration of Jefferson, recently awarded the Jefferson Rotary Leadership Awards for 2021-22.

Since 2009, a committee of Rotary members and Jefferson teachers have selected the Leadership Award winners from nominations by the school’s teachers. This year teachers nominated 29 students from the fourth, fifth and sixth grades who exemplified leadership during the past academic year.

Principal Rob Ulm noted with obvious pride that about 5% of Jefferson students were nominated, and nominations were so strong that there were three ties for awards this year.

From the nominees, nine students were selected for the awards. They include

  • 4th Grade Female - Amelia Vandermeer
  • Teachers - Mrs. Kousma and Ms. Wingler
  • Grandparents - Ronald and Sharon Vandermeer
  • 4th Grade Male - Mason Lauwers
  • Teachers - Mrs. Niemerg and Ms. Swinford
  • Parents - Amber and Whit Lauwers
  • 5th Grade Female - Jocelyn Bell
  • Teachers - Mr. McGinness and Mr. Bledsaw
  • Parents - Corey and Chelsea Bell
  • 5th Grade Female - Adeline Richter
  • Teachers - Mrs. Spanhook and Ms. Mellott
  • Parents - Tiffany and Richard Richter
  • 5th Grade Male - Mason Anderson
  • Teachers - Ms. Mellott and Mrs. Spanhook
  • Parents - Brittany and Jason Anderson
  • 5th Grade Male - Brayden Armstrong
  • Teachers - Mrs. Richeson and Ms. Gaston
  • Parents - Ke'An Armstrong and Kevin Armstrong
  • 6th Grade Female - Kahli Romack
  • Teachers - Mrs. Harrell and Mrs. Homann
  • Parents - Crystal and Jeremy Romack
  • 6th Grade Female - Ella Viertel
  • Teachers - Mrs. Homann and Mrs. Harrell
  • Parents - Julie and David Viertel
  • 6th Grade Male - Colby Metzger
  • Teachers - Mr. Anderson and Mrs. Bowers
  • Parents - Heather and Bryan Metzger

Among the traits the students are expected to demonstrate throughout the school year are helpfulness, respect, understanding, assisting others, service to others, motivating others, time management, teamwork, ethics, planning, being a mentor and being accountable.

Leadership committee founder and chair Rick Hunt praised the Jefferson teachers for their continued, enthusiastic support of this Charleston Rotary program, and commended the winners for doing an “awesome job.”

In addition to the awards ceremony with the Rotary Club, the students also are recognized at an all-school assembly.

One of Rotary’s five “avenues of service” is youth. Charleston Rotary has contributed more than $125,000 to the Charleston schools and students since 2000 through the Leader in Me program, annual college scholarships, technology assistance, Top Ten Student Luncheon, Jefferson Leadership Awards, CHS Interact Club, Rotary Youth Exchange students and more.

