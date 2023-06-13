CHARLESTON — For the 15th year, the Charleston Rotary Club, in partnership with the teachers and administration of Jefferson Elementary School, recently awarded the Jefferson Rotary Leadership Awards for 2022-23.

Since 2009, a committee of Rotary members and Jefferson teachers have selected the Leadership Award winners from nominations by the school’s teachers. Teachers nominate students from the fourth, fifth and sixth grades as classroom leaders who shined throughout the school year.

Rob Ulm, Jefferson Elementary principal, told the luncheon audience of Rotarians, honored students and their parents, that a number of students were nominated but these six stood out among the 160-180 children in each of the three grade levels.

From the nominees, the six students selected for the awards include:

Larkin Nay, daughter of Jennifer and John Nay, sixth grade

Andrei Chiritescu, son of Valeria and Catalin Chiritescu, sixth grade

Eleah Ennis, daughter of Becky and Travis Ennis, fifth grade

Jayden Cassidy, son of Pamela Rardin and Jason Baker, fifth grade

Emma Dietrich, daughter of Sara Thomas and Brad Dietrich, fourth grade

Tucker Pounds, son of Kimberly and Andrew Pounds, fourth grade

Among the traits the winning students are expected to demonstrate throughout the school year are helpfulness, respect, understanding, assisting others, service to others, motivating others, time management, teamwork, ethics, planning, being a mentor and being accountable.

“Those are pretty impressive skills for anyone, let alone fourth, fifth and sixth graders,” said Rick Hunt, who coordinates the awards program for the Rotary Club.

The Leadership Award winners each receive a plaque plus their names are added to a plaque outside the school gym with the names of all past award recipients. Ulm noted that after 15 years of the awards program the permanent plaque is filled. A new plaque will be added in 2024 for the next group of Jefferson Leadership Award winners.

In addition to the awards ceremony with the Rotary Club, the students also were recognized at an all-school assembly.

One of Rotary’s five “avenues of service” is youth. Charleston Rotary has contributed more than $125,000 to the Charleston schools and students since 2000 through “I Like Me” books for kindergarten pupils, annual college scholarships to Eastern Illinois University, technology assistance, Top Ten Student Luncheon, Jefferson Leadership Awards, the Leader in Me program, CHS Interact Club, Rotary Youth Exchange and more.

Charleston Rotary meets at the Charleston Public Library at noon each Tuesday. New members are welcome. More information is at Charlestonrotary.org.

