Charleston Rotary honors Top 10 CHS graduates

Lahiryu Periyannan is the son of Gopal Periyannan and Gishanthi Marasinghe. He will attend the University of Illinois to study electrical engineering.

Sydney Bennett is the daughter of Steve and Wendy Bennett. She will be attending Indiana State University to major in nursing. She plans to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.

Samuel Schuette is the son of Jeff and Sonya Schuette. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to play football and study biology with a pre-med emphasis.

Grace Spoonhour is the daughter of Jay and Nicole Spoonhour. She will be continuing her academic and athletic career at Heartland Community College in Normal. She is still undecided on a major but is planning to continue on to a four-year university following Heartland.

Mallie Hanner is the daughter of Jay Hanner and Amber Edmonds. She will be attending Parkland College to play soccer career and major in biological sciences. Afterwards, she will transfer to a four-year university.

Jacob Tresslar is the son of Jon and Jennifer Tresslar. Jacob was not able to attend the Rotary Top 10 event. His college plans are not known.