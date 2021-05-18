Charleston Rotary honors Top 10 CHS graduates

CHARLESTON — The top academic seniors from the Charleston High School Class of 2021 were honored by the Charleston Rotary Club recently.
The Top 10 seniors and their families traditionally have been recognized at a Rotary luncheon. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the luncheon could not be held. The seniors and families were recognized in a socially distanced meeting in the Alice Jayne Swickard Auditorium at CHS.
The top academic members of the Class of 2021 include Sydney Bennett, Samuel Bickford, Hannah Buescher, Megan Garrett, Mallie Hanner, Lahiryu Periyannan, Brayden Rennels, Samuel Schuette, Grace Spoonhour and Jacob Tresslar.
Megan Garrett is the daughter of Josh and Mindy Garrett. She plans to attend Adams State (Colo.) University and study biology. She will be a member of the cross country and track teams there.
Samuel Bickford is the son of Jay and Molly Bickford. He plans to attend Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville to pursue a degree in forensic chemistry.
Hannah Buescher is the daughter of Curt and Angie Buescher. She plans to attend Indiana State University next fall with hopes to become a nurse practitioner.
Brayden Rennels is the son of Darrell and Holly Rennels. He will be attending the University of Illinois to study biochemistry.
Lahiryu Periyannan is the son of Gopal Periyannan and Gishanthi Marasinghe. He will attend the University of Illinois to study electrical engineering.
Sydney Bennett is the daughter of Steve and Wendy Bennett. She will be attending Indiana State University to major in nursing. She plans to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.
Samuel Schuette is the son of Jeff and Sonya Schuette. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to play football and study biology with a pre-med emphasis.
Grace Spoonhour is the daughter of Jay and Nicole Spoonhour. She will be continuing her academic and athletic career at Heartland Community College in Normal. She is still undecided on a major but is planning to continue on to a four-year university following Heartland.
Mallie Hanner is the daughter of Jay Hanner and Amber Edmonds. She will be attending Parkland College to play soccer career and major in biological sciences. Afterwards, she will transfer to a four-year university.
Jacob Tresslar is the son of Jon and Jennifer Tresslar. Jacob was not able to attend the Rotary Top 10 event. His college plans are not known.
Congratulating the Top 10 students and their parents with brief addresses were Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman, Regional Schools Superintendent Kyle Thompson, CHS Principal Aaron Lock and Charleston Rotary Club President Jonathan McKenzie.
The Charleston Rotary Club focuses on service to the community, youth, vocations and the world. The Charleston club is returning to meet in-person at noon each Tuesday, beginning May 25, at the Charleston Public Library. New members are welcome. More information is at Charlestonrotary.wordpress.com.