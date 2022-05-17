Charleston Rotary honors Top 10 CHS graduates

CHARLESTON — The top academic seniors from the Charleston High School Class of 2022 were recently honored by the Charleston Rotary Club.

The top 10 seniors and their families were recognized at a Rotary luncheon, again at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

The Class of 2022 is the 150th CHS graduating class. The top academic members include Emma Amaya, Emma Bickford, Genavieve Braden, Anneleise Buchter, Lucas Edgar, Ashton Fifield, Casey Fisher, Gavin Johnson, Trenton King and Molly Weber.

- Emma Amaya is the daughter of Carlos Amaya and Kristin Routt. She plans to attend St. Louis University and study molecular biology with the goal of becoming a medical doctor.

- Emma Bickford is the daughter of Molly and John Bickford. She plans to attend Loyola University and study biology. Her goal is also to become a physician.

- Genavieve Braden is the daughter of Chad and Lisa Braden. She plans to attend the University of Illinois-Urbana and study human development and family studies.

- Anneleise Buchter is the daughter of Jennifer and Drew Buchter. She plans to attend Eastern Illinois University and study biology.

- Lucas Edgar is the son of Angela and Jedd Edgar. He plans to attend the University of Chicago to study molecular engineering and psychology.

- Ashton Fifield is the son of Adam and Karen Fifield. He plans to attend Eastern Illinois University and study political science and psychology, with the goal of becoming an attorney.

- Casey Fisher is the daughter of Cindy and Curtis Fisher. She plans to attend Bradley University and study kinesiology with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.

- Gavin Johnson is the son of Kirby and Bridget Johnson. He plans to attend Dartmouth College and study government.

- Trenton King is the son of Tim King, and Nancy and Kent Martin. He plans to attend Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville with a double major in bio-chemistry and Spanish, with the goal of becoming a dentist.

- Molly Weber is the daughter of Jennifer and David Weber. She plans to attend Murray State University and study biology, with the goal of doing graduate work in optometry.

Congratulating the top 10 students and their parents with brief addresses were Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman, Charleston School District Superintendent Todd Vilardo, CHS Principal Aaron Lock, and Charleston Rotary Club President Deborah Muller.

The Charleston Rotary Club focuses on service to the community, youth, vocations and the world. The Charleston club is returning to meet in-person at noon each Tuesday. New members are welcome.

More information is at charlestonrotary.org.

