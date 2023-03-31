CHARLESTON — The 2022-23 academic year has seen the opening of the renovated Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center and related expansion of vocational programs at Charleston High School.

The Charleston school board candidates on Tuesday's election ballot hope to continue building upon programs to help prepare students for entering the workforce and/or higher education.

Challengers Matt Titus, Tyler K. Johnson and Jessica Mertz and incumbent Scott Clarke are running for three available positions in Charleston Township 12N 9E, while challenger Kaden Sweeney is running uncontested for one available position for the remaining area.

Incumbents Susan Daniels, Brian Gough and Charles Jarrell are not seeking reelection. Those elected on Tuesday will serve alongside incumbents Jason Coe, Eva Ritchey and Brandon Wright.

The Journal Gazette & Times-Courier asked the candidates for their background information, reasons for running and priorities.

Candidate biographies

Scott Clarke, 58. Optometrist. School board vice president.

Tyler K. Johnson, 40. Service manager at Pilson Auto Center. Has helped raise funds for CASA and Camp New Hope, and provide entertainment for Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce's "Come Together" event. Participant in Run for Fallen and Lake Land College panel talk on recruiting students to the trades field. Volunteer with Fields Church's Pumpkin Fest.

Jessica Mertz, 45. Community volunteer, artist, aspiring children’s book author/illustrator.

Matt Titus, 36. GIS technician with Metro Communications in Sullivan. Member and volunteer with Wesley United Methodist Church.

Kaden Sweeney, 26. Farmer. Active with Home Church and Illinois Farm Bureau.

Why did you decide to run and what qualities would you bring to the school board?

Clarke: "I believe people should take an active interest in their community and their children’s education. In my tenure on the board, I have tried to bring a common sense and practical approach to issues that arise while pushing to continually improve our district."

Johnson: "I'm a Charleston native and a father of three children, and want to be involved to help them grow and help your family, as well. My mother, Sandy Johnson, spent over 30 years helping members of our community there and has shared her love for education with me. I've been in the service industry serving this town in various ways for the last 22 years. My time with First Mid Bank, Coles County Treasurer's Office, Midas, Inyart Tire & Auto Center and currently Pilson Auto Center have given me the chance to meet and serve so many of you. I’d enjoy the opportunity to serve you and your children again with the same honesty and integrity you have come to expect from me. I feel my business management career and experience with budgets and helping solve problems would be valuable assets to the school board. I’ve learned to work, hire and serve folks with all different backgrounds and ways of life."

Mertz: "My husband and I have raised our children in the CUSD#1, and we are proud of the amazing people they are becoming. I volunteer with the Charleston Band and Performing Arts Club/Musical and would like to extend my service to the whole of the district. I have a knack for problem solving, am an experienced committee member, leader, and public speaker. It would be my honor to serve our CUSD#1 on the school board."

Titus: "As a product of the Charleston public schools, I want to help them grow and serve a new generation of students. Charleston values public education very highly, and I want to serve on the board to help the district play its leadership role in the city, county, and region."

Sweeney: "I have deep ties to the area and district. I graduated from CHS, and a lot of my friends and family are employed by the district, including my wife and mom. Most importantly, my kids will grow up in the district, so I want to do my part to make sure it’s in the best position it can be for them. I bring a level-headed and analytical approach to the board with a background in business and finance."

What are your priorities for academic and related curriculum improvements?

Clarke: "We need to prepare all students to succeed in life, whether that be entering the work force or continuing on to higher education. Regardless of their path, we should provide a rigorous education that prepares them for success. This will not only help the students as individuals, it would help our community attract employers to the area by providing a skilled and educated work force. Case in point would be the newly remodeled CHS Ag & Manufacturing building and greenhouse. A new class next fall is geometry in construction. Students will learn the theory and have hands-on application, as well. I am happy to say my daughter has signed up."

Johnson: "Encouraging work programs, co-ops. Promoting the trades field. Giving students more options other than college. Focus on apprenticeships, trade schools, on site work training. Preparing students for the workforce. Putting a focus back on basic finance courses and preparing our students to be fiscally responsible. Encouraging students to get involved with entrepreneur programs such as LIFT and ClassE."

Mertz: "Teachers are professionals who employ advanced teaching methods daily, but they can only do their job when students are in school. We need parents/guardians to get students to school. Student attendance directly affects academic success/test scores and our graduation rate. The adoption of block scheduling at CHS, competency based education, CHS Industries and dual-credit programs, including entrepreneurial ClassE, encourage students to learn marketable skills. I will work to expand these innovations. Study-hall tutoring, and afterschool programs will supplement student success. In addition to college-preparation, I encourage trade school training, which fields are lucrative and needful. Concerning our youngest learners, bipartisan House Bill 2773 is working its way through legislation now. The bill provides that schools teach students to read using phonics. I support this bill. I am pro-books, support age-appropriate/science-based health curriculum, and historically accurate history lessons."

Titus: "I am committed to developing our preK-12 STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) and career-technical education programs (CTE). With LIFT in Mattoon and CHS Industries in Charleston, Coles County has charted a path forward in STEAM and CTE that will make us a destination for families looking for more opportunities for their kids. I am very proud of the job our administrators, teachers, and staff did to get us through the COVID-19 pandemic. Charleston’s educators are professionals doing a job, and they’ve all made sacrifices to help students keep pace. I am grateful for them. Now that the medical emergency of COVID has largely passed, teachers are focused on working the problems that are more in their wheelhouse of classroom management and student performance. Nothing beats having students in class."

Sweeney (answered this question and the next question together): "I believe that Charleston has all the tools available to be the premier district in the area. My goals for the district, in terms of academics, facilities, and security, are to establish and maintain the district as a place that can most effectively serve and protect students, and attract quality educators from inside and outside the community."

What are your priorities for school facilities and security improvements?

Clarke: "I am always looking to improve our facilities and security. Just in the past few years that I have been on the board, the district has remodeled the chemistry labs, the ag building, the roofing in all of our buildings, the CHS auditorium, added new tennis courts and added a school resource officer. These are just a portion of the improvements and more are in the works. We should always look for ways to improve and never settle for the status quo or second best. I have been fortunate to be on the board for almost 12 years and can say that I have had the privilege of always having six other board members that wanted the best for our kids. Should I get one more term, I will push for more improvements."

Johnson: "Keeping our students safe. I fully support school officers. (Officer Erica Roa) is doing a great job, but I support getting her some help; big load for one officer. We need to take advantage of the great local retired police officers in our community that we could hire to help carry the load. I support proper discipline and punishments applicable to the offense. Drugs have no place in our schools and should be dealt with swiftly and firmly."

Mertz: "Roof repairs have been made and security systems updated, including the addition of Resource Officer Roa at CHS. Major renovations at CHS include: The Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center, music department, and auditorium. Should you elect me, I would gladly ask schools about needs, including security concerns, and present them to the board to be addressed."

Titus: "We are still making generational investments in Coles County as a result of the 2016 referendum for school facilities. As I left the board in 2021, we approved the biggest investment in fine arts performance and education in decades. We have many building improvements still to make throughout the district, and the resources needed for those improvements are coming in regularly. Last year, the district approved a new student resource officer position, and I am pleased to see this program make such a rapid impact on student safety. We have so much to be excited about for the future."

Close Maximum Forte practice Director Juliane Sharp watches the Maximum Forte choral group rehearse at Charleston High School on March 10. The group will compete Saturday in the ICHSA Midwest Semifinal. Exchange students (copy) Exchange students Ayazhan Kaliyeva of Kazakhstan and senior Tunchanok Sonthisawat of Thailand stand Thursday afternoon in Charleston High School's newly renovated Swickard Auditorium, where they will perform in the annual International Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday. Storage shed in the works (copy) Charleston High School senior Jeremiah Hayes works on a wall for a storage shed Thursday morning in the newly renovated Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center as part of a career and technical program internship through the school. New greenhouse (copy) Charleston High School students Marcellx Boling, Ben Coffey and Avery Beals tend to plants Thursday morning in the new greenhouse addition at the Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center. Making a tourniquet (copy) Distress Bandanna CEO John Anderson demonstrates how to use one of these emergency flags as a tourniquet with the help of driver's education student Addison Daugherty on Friday at Charleston High School. Charleston lab trio (copy) Charleston High School students Ciarra Swearingen, Sophia Smith and Ila Richter work on a lab project Friday morning as part of an AP biology class led by teacher Chelsie Doughty. Grilling burgers (copy) Charleston High School senior Landon Ames, left, and freshmen Brock Johnson and Preston Pollard grill hamburgers on Thursday during the FFA chapter's drive-thru for farmers at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore. Marching Trojans (copy) Lead snare drummer Jacob Reeley, at center in the foreground, performs with the Charleston High School Marching Trojans band Saturday morning on the courthouse square during Eastern Illinois University's annual homecoming parade. CHS cross country teams (copy) The Charleston High School boys and girls cross country teams take part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at the school's Trojan Hill football and track complex. Charleston high School, 2022-2023 This collection of photos shows highlights from coverage of the 2022-23 academic year at Charleston High School Maximum Forte practice Director Juliane Sharp watches the Maximum Forte choral group rehearse at Charleston High School on March 10. The group will compete Saturday in the ICHSA Midwest Semifinal. Exchange students (copy) Exchange students Ayazhan Kaliyeva of Kazakhstan and senior Tunchanok Sonthisawat of Thailand stand Thursday afternoon in Charleston High School's newly renovated Swickard Auditorium, where they will perform in the annual International Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday. Storage shed in the works (copy) Charleston High School senior Jeremiah Hayes works on a wall for a storage shed Thursday morning in the newly renovated Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center as part of a career and technical program internship through the school. New greenhouse (copy) Charleston High School students Marcellx Boling, Ben Coffey and Avery Beals tend to plants Thursday morning in the new greenhouse addition at the Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center. Making a tourniquet (copy) Distress Bandanna CEO John Anderson demonstrates how to use one of these emergency flags as a tourniquet with the help of driver's education student Addison Daugherty on Friday at Charleston High School. Charleston lab trio (copy) Charleston High School students Ciarra Swearingen, Sophia Smith and Ila Richter work on a lab project Friday morning as part of an AP biology class led by teacher Chelsie Doughty. Grilling burgers (copy) Charleston High School senior Landon Ames, left, and freshmen Brock Johnson and Preston Pollard grill hamburgers on Thursday during the FFA chapter's drive-thru for farmers at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore. Marching Trojans (copy) Lead snare drummer Jacob Reeley, at center in the foreground, performs with the Charleston High School Marching Trojans band Saturday morning on the courthouse square during Eastern Illinois University's annual homecoming parade. CHS cross country teams (copy) The Charleston High School boys and girls cross country teams take part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at the school's Trojan Hill football and track complex.