Charleston school board hears about 'flexibility' with remote leaning reopening plan

CHARLESTON — Students babysitting younger siblings, who are sick or have other reasons that would keep them from missing school will still be able to receive instruction with the Charleston school district's remote learning reopening plan.
That's what the Charleston school board heard during its meeting Wednesday, when district administrators provided an update on the plan for online instruction when the school year starts on Aug. 31.
However, the board heard a sterner message when it came to athletes and other students in extra-curricular activities not following requirements in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent Todd Vilardo said he's having coaches provide assurances that they'll communicate "exactly what the expectations are."
Explaining the instruction details of the plan, Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly told the board there have been several questions from parents about access to online lessons.
The lessons won't just available during the school day but can also be accessed later, such as after the children of working parents are home from day care, she said.
"We recognize we need flexibility," Holly said.
The district's original reopening plan included options for in-person student attendance or remote learning. However, a recent increase in COVID-19 cases led to a decision to go online only, at least for the first quarter of the school year.
Next week's schedule will consist of teacher training and remote learning preparation and the first instruction date will be two weeks later than the original scheduled start of the school year.
Holly told the board that work by district staff has been "incredible" and students have started receiving laptop computers provided by the district.
The time needed to distribute the devices to all elementary school students means some likely won't have them yet when instruction begins but other learning materials will be available for them, she said.
"They're still going to be engaged in learning until we get the devices in their hands," she said.
Though students won't be in school everyday, there will be opportunities for individual or small group meetings with teachers if students need help, Holly also said.
The remote learning is "not going to be perfect" but the district's is far better prepared than it was last spring when the state abruptly closed schools during the virus outbreak, she said.
On the extra-curricular requirements, Vilardo said administrators are addressing an instance during which students failed to wear face masks and follow other precautions during a game.
What the game was or what school it involved wasn't mentioned. But board member Susan Daniels said people asked her about it and inquired why sports could take place if in-person school attendance could not.
Vilardo said the situation led him to reconsider allowing extra-curricular activities. He said he ultimately stayed with an earlier decision to let them continue for the "social interaction" and "sense of belonging" they provide to participants.
However, he also said he directed school principals to "provide me with assurances that it's not going to happen again."
Board Vice President Scott Clarke said the district is taking a risk in allowing the activities during the pandemic.
"We're going out on a limb," he said. "They have to go along with this whether they agree with it or not or they're going to have the rug pulled out from under them."
Meanwhile, the board's votes Tuesday included approval of the district's 2020-21 budget, which has an estimated $30.1 million in expenses and about $28.7 million in revenue.
Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett told the board that some spending adjustments will likely be needed at some point, as the district will probably need to make more coronavirus safety-related purchases.
