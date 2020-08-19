Charleston school board hears about 'flexibility' with remote leaning reopening plan

Next week's schedule will consist of teacher training and remote learning preparation and the first instruction date will be two weeks later than the original scheduled start of the school year.

Holly told the board that work by district staff has been "incredible" and students have started receiving laptop computers provided by the district.

The time needed to distribute the devices to all elementary school students means some likely won't have them yet when instruction begins but other learning materials will be available for them, she said.

"They're still going to be engaged in learning until we get the devices in their hands," she said.

Though students won't be in school everyday, there will be opportunities for individual or small group meetings with teachers if students need help, Holly also said.

The remote learning is "not going to be perfect" but the district's is far better prepared than it was last spring when the state abruptly closed schools during the virus outbreak, she said.

On the extra-curricular requirements, Vilardo said administrators are addressing an instance during which students failed to wear face masks and follow other precautions during a game.