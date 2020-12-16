Charleston school board hears COVID-19 affecting grades, finances more than attendance

Academic performance has been improving now that students aren't limited to remote, online learning at home and are now back in more of a regular school environment, Holly said.

Also, Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett said there will soon be a need to cut coronavirus-related expenses that aren't covered by grants and state allocations.

"At some point, we're going to have to turn the spigot off on COVID," he said.

Burgett said the district has spent about $500,000 so far this school year on materials and supplies related to the pandemic, and the district hasn't received payments yet for some covered by the grants.

Superintendent Todd Vilardo reported to the board that number of district students who have tested positive for COVID-19 has never been more than one-tenth of 1% since in-person attendance resumed.

Also, Vilardo said, the highest number of district staff who've been infected at one time has been five. Of the student and staff COVID-19 cases, none has been found to be because of contact at school, he added.