Charleston school board hears reopening has been 'positive transition'

CHARLESTON — It's unavoidable that students are somewhat behind on learning, but the return to in-person attendance in the Charleston school district is just at its start.

That was part of a report the Charleston school board heard during its meeting Wednesday, when board members were also told that the district's plans to deal with the coronavirus pandemic "are working."

Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly addressed academic issues during the presentation but also told the board that students are following precautions such as wearing face masks and following social distancing procedures.

"I've heard nothing but positive reports," Holly said. "It's been a positive transition."

Wednesday's meeting was the board's first since the district moved from online, remote learning only that started the school in response to the pandemic.

Students returned to classes in school on Nov. 4, working through a plan that also includes shortened attendance days, a continued mix of remote learning and the option for students to continue exclusively learning at home.