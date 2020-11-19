Charleston school board hears reopening has been 'positive transition'

CHARLESTON — It's unavoidable that students are somewhat behind on learning, but the return to in-person attendance in the Charleston school district is just at its start.
That was part of a report the Charleston school board heard during its meeting Wednesday, when board members were also told that the district's plans to deal with the coronavirus pandemic "are working."
Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly addressed academic issues during the presentation but also told the board that students are following precautions such as wearing face masks and following social distancing procedures.
"I've heard nothing but positive reports," Holly said. "It's been a positive transition."
Wednesday's meeting was the board's first since the district moved from online, remote learning only that started the school in response to the pandemic.
Students returned to classes in school on Nov. 4, working through a plan that also includes shortened attendance days, a continued mix of remote learning and the option for students to continue exclusively learning at home.
Holly said much of the last week or so has been devoted to "getting kids used to being in school." Academics "is not a priority for the first few days" but "we're going to catch up students as best we can," she said.
She also told the board that district administrators and staff are keeping in mind "the general sense of weariness" concerning the pandemic and the restrictions it's brought.
On that note, Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett added that returning to remote learning only now that COVID-19 cases are increasing could be perceived as one more disappointing change.
"Going back to remote we are taking away one more option," he said.
Burgett also said district officials are monitoring local COVID-19 case numbers. Despite the recent increase statewide and nationwide, less than one-half of 1% of the district's students have tested positive for the disease, he said.
"I think those numbers are promising for our district," Burgett said.
The district's website is now updated each day with the most recent numbers of students and staff who've tested positive, how many are out of school and how many are in quarantine.
Board member Matt Titus said he's heard concerns from some parents who've kept their children in remote learning because of pandemic concerns but still think their children "feel a little left out."
In response, Holly said the early daily dismissals that are part of the reopening plan give teachers a chance to contact and help students who are still in remote learning only.
Holly also mentioned the pandemic's impact during a report on student academic progress.
Holly told the board that several education initiatives in the district are "on detour" because "we need to think about what's happening in our schools right now."
"This is the most difficult thing I can imagine in education and our staff rose to the challenge," she said of the impact of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the board's votes Wednesday included approval of the district's annual property tax levy.
The levy totals just less than $14.7 million, about $350,000 more than last year's, but it actually an estimate of expected tax revenue. Burgett said the amount covers possible property value increases up to levy limits.
