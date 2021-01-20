Charleston school board OKs parking lot work, authority to consider bond issue

CHARLESTON — Replacing the main parking lot at Charleston High School might end up being only a part of widespread improvements in the school district in the next few years.

During its meeting Wednesday, the Charleston school board approved the parking lot work but also authorized district administrators to examine options for a bond issue to fund a much larger number of projects.

The parking lot replacement and the upcoming work would all be funded by the county school facilities sales tax revenue the district's used for remodeling and renovation projects for about the last three years.

Coles County voters approved the sales tax in 2016 and county schools started receiving revenue from it about two years later. The tax collects 1% on many purchases and the money is distributed to county schools based on enrollment.

On Wednesday, Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett told the board that the CHS parking lot work would take place as have the earlier projects. Namely, the district will have accumulated enough sales tax revenue to cover the entire cost of the project.