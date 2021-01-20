Charleston school board OKs parking lot work, authority to consider bond issue

CHARLESTON — Replacing the main parking lot at Charleston High School might end up being only a part of widespread improvements in the school district in the next few years.
During its meeting Wednesday, the Charleston school board approved the parking lot work but also authorized district administrators to examine options for a bond issue to fund a much larger number of projects.
The parking lot replacement and the upcoming work would all be funded by the county school facilities sales tax revenue the district's used for remodeling and renovation projects for about the last three years.
Coles County voters approved the sales tax in 2016 and county schools started receiving revenue from it about two years later. The tax collects 1% on many purchases and the money is distributed to county schools based on enrollment.
On Wednesday, Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett told the board that the CHS parking lot work would take place as have the earlier projects. Namely, the district will have accumulated enough sales tax revenue to cover the entire cost of the project.
However, with the vote on the bond issue, the district could turn to another use of the sales tax money, payment of bonds and interest. The "pay as you go" approach has worked but "some of these projects are too big" for that, Burgett said Wednesday.
"No one's property taxes would go up," Burgett said.
The district will explore issuing about $7.25 million in bonds that would be repaid over seven years. The average monthly income from the sales tax would more than cover the bond and interest payments, Burgett said.
Projects that could take place with the bond revenue include a $2.4 million renovation of the former consignment shop building at 960 18th St. that the district purchased three years ago, he told the board.
Other parking lot work at CHS and Charleston Middle School could come to $1.9 million and continuing the roof work at the middle school could cost about $800,000, Burgett also said.
Board members welcomed the Burgett's news that financial company representatives will likely make presentations to the board next month.
Board member Susan Daniels said she has "nagging concerns" about the prospect of state budget issues and said she'd "feel better talking to someone."
On the CHS parking lot work, the board gave the OK to seek bids on the work that has a cost estimate of about $350,000. It would replace the lots that are located along Lincoln Avenue and 18th Street on the school's south and east sides.
Burgett said the district should have about $1.6 million in sales tax revenue on hand by this summer, when the work would take place.
He said the district's facilities committee meets next week and should have recommendation for more summer work for the board to consider next month.