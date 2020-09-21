Charleston school board planning special meeting to discuss 'reopening plans'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Charleston school board has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday for "consideration/action on school reopening plans for in-person instruction."

The board in July decided to have remote learning for the first quarter. Gov. J.B. Pritzker in March ordered schools closed to contain COVID-19. School districts in the new academic year can decide whether to have in-person or remote learning, or a mix.

Parents at the last Charleston school board meeting raised concerns about virtual learning. Superintendent Todd Vilardo read emails from parents who said they found remote learning "discouraging" and called for schools being open at least some days.

In response to the comments, Vilardo said the decision to have only remote learning to start the school year came at a time when cases of COVID-19 in the county were on the rise, "particularly among youth."