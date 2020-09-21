 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston school board planning special meeting to discuss 'reopening plans'
0 comments
top story

Charleston school board planning special meeting to discuss 'reopening plans'

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Charleston school board has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday for "consideration/action on school reopening plans for in-person instruction." 

The board in July decided to have remote learning for the first quarter. Gov. J.B. Pritzker in March ordered schools closed to contain COVID-19. School districts in the new academic year can decide whether to have in-person or remote learning, or a mix. 

Parents at the last Charleston school board meeting raised concerns about virtual learning. Superintendent Todd Vilardo read emails from parents who said they found remote learning "discouraging" and called for schools being open at least some days.

In response to the comments, Vilardo said the decision to have only remote learning to start the school year came at a time when cases of COVID-19 in the county were on the rise, "particularly among youth."

The Coles County Health Department on Monday reported four new cases of coronavirus. There have been 1,411 cases since the pandemic started. 

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Charleston High School Auditorium, 1615 Lincoln Ave.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Take a look back at these Charleston churches

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News