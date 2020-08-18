Charleston school board to act on budget, hearing about reopening

On the budget, Burgett noted the district already purchased coronavirus-related items, using about $719,000 from government relief programs. However, that money's been spent and the prospect for additional funding is uncertain, Burgett said.

If the district does return to in-person attendance and needs to make more purchases, property tax revenue and general state aid revenue will likely have to be diverted to the expenses, he said.

The district's plan is to have remote learning only at least until Oct. 30, the end of the attendance year first quarter.

Requirements for the budget included tentative approval by the board last month so it could be available for public viewing for at least one month before a final vote.

Also with the requirements, the board is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on the budget Wednesday. That will take place at 6:15 p.m. with the regular meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.