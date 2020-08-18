Charleston school board to act on budget, hearing about reopening

CHARLESTON — The Charleston school district's 2020-21 school year budget is ready but there could be some blanks filled in later because of unknown expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Charleston school board is scheduled to vote on the budget during its meeting Wednesday.
District Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett said it's largely unchanged from the tentative budget the board approved last month. There's about $30.1 million in estimated expenses and about $28.7 estimated for revenue with reserve funds covering the difference, he said.
Burgett said he added line items to the budget for possible upcoming purchases of face masks, cleaning equipment or other items related to the coronavirus.
However, as the district's exact needs for those aren't known yet, there's no actual dollar amounts assigned to the line items yet, he explained.
Earlier this month, the district decided to open the school year with remote learning only, a decision that came because of recent increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in Coles County.
The district also moved the start of instruction from this week to Aug. 31 for additional preparation time. The district's original plan was to open with a combination of online learning and in-person attendance.
On the budget, Burgett noted the district already purchased coronavirus-related items, using about $719,000 from government relief programs. However, that money's been spent and the prospect for additional funding is uncertain, Burgett said.
If the district does return to in-person attendance and needs to make more purchases, property tax revenue and general state aid revenue will likely have to be diverted to the expenses, he said.
The district's plan is to have remote learning only at least until Oct. 30, the end of the attendance year first quarter.
Requirements for the budget included tentative approval by the board last month so it could be available for public viewing for at least one month before a final vote.
Also with the requirements, the board is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on the budget Wednesday. That will take place at 6:15 p.m. with the regular meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting and hearing will be conducted remotely because of restrictions in place with the pandemic. Comments and questions can be submitted by 6 p.m. Wednesday to the district office, 410 W. Polk Ave., or by email to boardofeducation@charleston.k12.il.us.
Public access to the meeting will be available by phone by calling 1-415-655-0001. The access code is 1267410266 and the password is 74772479.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the board is scheduled to receive the annual opening-of-school enrollment report, which Superintendent Todd Vilardo said is based on registered students.
He said the current enrollment is 2,651 or 11 students less than at the start of the last school year. The total could change and a more exact enrollment number should be known soon, he said.
Vilardo said the enrollment report will also include an update for the board on the plans for the start of remote learning.
