Charleston school board to consider COVID plans

CHARLESTON — The Charleston schools superintendent on Wednesday is expected to present plans for students returning to school and how COVID-19 precautions will be handled.

The district last week collected feedback about what steps should be taken. Those were comments were considered when the plan was drafted.

"We had a district representative collaborative group meet at our high schools' media center and part of our work was to consider the public comments," said Superintendent Todd Vilardo.

The recommendations will be presented to the school board for consideration. The first day of school is Aug. 12.

School districts across the country are considering options for the new academic year, amid rising case numbers in some areas. The highly contagious delta variant is also being closely watched.

Last week, the Mattoon school board this month approved a resolution asking for local control for COVID-19 mitigation measures and opposing statewide mask mandate for schools.

On Friday, the governor's office announced that there are no plans to reinstate restrictions, and that schools will have local control and power in deciding what is best for their communities.

Illinois is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that say teachers and students who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus don't have to wear masks indoors. It also says students and staff should stay at least 3 feet apart to reduce the spread of a disease that is primarily transmitted through the air.

This plan must be in place for the district to receive federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funds. These funds were dispersed to schools as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The plan covers sanitation, distancing, contact tracing, quarantining, and even mask-wearing policies.

"Most people want to know what the mask expectation is," said Vilardo. "So, in our district, we're recommending masks be worn for all those who are not fully vaccinated."

They are also recommending that everyone wear masks on buses, regardless if vaccinated. The district will not be mandating mask-wearing or collecting vaccination statuses.

"We do not have access to individuals' medical records," said Vilardo. "We won't know unless somebody volunteers that information. So, neither will we know that nor will we be asking individual students or staff whether or not they're vaccinated or their vaccination status."

Vilardo added, "If you are fully vaccinated, the recommendation is that there's no need to wear a mask, but you as an individual, you are certainly welcome to wear a mask."

The district is also getting grant money for schools that follow safe COVID-19 protocols. These grants have made it possible to make significant additions to the school budget.

"There'll be an influx of ... about $5 million we're set to receive from the federal government to not only help with cleaning our schools, but working on improving ventilation, hiring additional staff to help students recover and loss learning from last year. So that's probably the biggest change," said Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Chad Burgett.

"So many of the things are needed for our youth and our school community, but we're also excited about some of the things that we're able to do," said Vilardo. "For example, with enhanced career and technical education, curriculum and instructional developments at the high school."

This resulted in the hiring of a new kindergarten teacher to lower class sizes. This also made it possible to hire two more social workers to improve the well-being of students who might need additional support after the pandemic.

The school district hopes to be able to use many funds to create after-school programs and additional resources to help students rebound after a few semesters where learning was more difficult.

"We're hiring paraprofessionals to help a small group instruction, we're hiring literacy coaches to help teachers with their instructional practices," said Vilardo.

The funds also make it easier for the schools to install new heating and cooling systems in the school, since ventilation is a priority when it comes to COVID-19 protection. Funding for these projects also come from $12 million the district previously borrowed for other facility projects. The budget plans to spend around $2 million on heating and cooling throughout the next several months.

The tentative budget will sit in place for 30 days. There will be a public hearing at the following School Board meeting next month on Aug. 18.

The upcoming school board meeting will take place on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at 410 W. Polk St., Charleston.

