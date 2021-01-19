Charleston school board to consider parking lot work, funding for future projects

CHARLESTON — The main parking lot at Charleston High School could be replaced this summer, pending approval of the project by the Charleston school board.

A vote on authorizing the work is on the agenda for board's meeting Wednesday, when the board is also set to consider granting authority to look at bonding options for larger projects.

District Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett said revenue from the county school facilities sales tax is enough to cover the parking lot work and other projects that might take place this summer.

The lot to be replaced is on the south and east sides of the school along Lincoln Avenue and 18th Street. Burgett said its condition means it needs to be replaced and resurfacing is no longer sufficient.

He said the cost is expected to be about $350,000 and the district should have about $1.6 million in sales tax revenue on hand by summer. Work on the high school track and tennis courts could also be covered with those funds, he added.