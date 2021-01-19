Charleston school board to consider parking lot work, funding for future projects

CHARLESTON — The main parking lot at Charleston High School could be replaced this summer, pending approval of the project by the Charleston school board.
A vote on authorizing the work is on the agenda for board's meeting Wednesday, when the board is also set to consider granting authority to look at bonding options for larger projects.
District Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett said revenue from the county school facilities sales tax is enough to cover the parking lot work and other projects that might take place this summer.
The lot to be replaced is on the south and east sides of the school along Lincoln Avenue and 18th Street. Burgett said its condition means it needs to be replaced and resurfacing is no longer sufficient.
He said the cost is expected to be about $350,000 and the district should have about $1.6 million in sales tax revenue on hand by summer. Work on the high school track and tennis courts could also be covered with those funds, he added.
Burgett said the district's facilities committee is scheduled to meet next week and will likely make other recommendations to go to the board during the next few months.
In a related matter, district Superintendent Todd Vilardo said he's going to ask the board to grant authority for a possible bond issue.
It would mean the district would have money needed for larger projects that need to take place before it receives enough sales tax revenue to cover them, he explained.
Vilardo said he's recommending a $7.25 million bond issue to be repaid over seven years. The sales tax revenue would cover the repayment, including interest and no district property tax revenue would be used, he said.
Since Coles County voters approved the sales tax in 2016, the Charleston district has waited until enough money came in to pay for project all at once.
Vilardo noted that board members have recently asked about the possibility of a bond issue for more extensive work.
"We've, frankly, got some projects that are bigger ticket items that need to be done sooner or later," he said.
While there are no plans to build new schools, there are more than a dozen projects that could take place with the bond revenue, Burgett said.
Repairing the remaining parking areas at CHS and those at Charleston Middle School, plus the drive in between the schools, would likely cost about $1.9 million, he said.
Doing the repairs fairly soon should mean the lots and road won't have to be replace entirely, saving the district money in the long run, Burgett also said.
The board's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the district office at 410 W. Polk Ave. However, public attendance is limited with restrictions in place because of the coronarvirus pandemic.
Access to the meeting will be available by phone at 1-415-655-0001. Callers might have to enter a password or passwords of 1425286147 and/or 65875477.