Charleston school board to get reopening update

Vilardo said the report to the board during Wednesday's meeting will include numbers on how many students will stay with remote learning only, which is an option with the reopening plan.

The district is continuing to increase the numbers of students who are now returning to school in small groups in some instances, which Vilardo said "is really being a help" with preparations.

He also said he will continue to issue reminders that remote learning only could return if needed at a classroom, school or the entire district. Parents should keep their child care options open, he said.

Also during the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett is scheduled to give a report on the district's annual property tax levy, which the board will adopt next month.

Burgett said the levy will request just less than $14.8 million in property taxes, a slight increase from last year's levy request.