Charleston school board to hear latest on district's reopening

CHARLESTON — There are some COVID-19 cases among Charleston school district students and staff, but none of them was because of contacts at school.

District Superintendent Todd Vilardo said that will be part of a report the Charleston school board receives during its meeting Wednesday.

Vilardo said the report will update the board on the district's return to in-person school attendance after starting the year with remote learning only, a precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He noted that, as of Dec. 9, there were eight students and one staff member in the district with COVID-19. That information is available on the district's website, charleston.k12.il.us.

Of those people with the disease, it appears that none of them were infected while at school or in a district building, Vilardo said.

"What we're doing appears to be working," he said.

With the approach of the district's holiday break, Vilardo also said the current plan is to continue with in-person attendance at least through the end of the school year's third quarter.