Charleston school board to hear report on reopening

CHARLESTON — Cases of COVID-19 in Charleston schools are "relatively low" and school district staff is doing well with the district's reopening plan.
That's part of what Superintendent Todd Vilardo said will be in a report to the Charleston school board about the return of in-person attendance in the district earlier this month.
The board is scheduled to hear the report during its meeting Wednesday evening. After starting the school year with only online, remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic, students returned to attending classes in school on Nov. 4.
"It's going about as expected," Vilardo said.
He said the report to the board will include tracking of positive COVID-19 cases in students and staff and how the district now updates that information on its website each day.
The post on Wednesday, for example, showed 11 students and seven staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Vilardo has often said that district officials expected some COVID-19 cases connected with the reopening.
He said there have been and will likely again be times when classes or schools will have to return to remote learning for a time. However, the current plan remains to stay with in-person attendance unless state officials direct schools to close again, he added.
Meanwhile, votes scheduled for Wednesday's meeting include adopting the district's annual property tax levy.
The proposed levy totals just less than $14.7 million, about $350,000 more than last year's.
The levy is basically an estimate for a request for the district to receive property tax revenue. The amount of revenue the district receives is based on several factors and any increase from the previous year is limited to 5% or the change in the consumer price index, whichever is less.
Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett said he removed about $70,000 originally planned for levy's operations and maintenance fund. The district will instead rely on revenue from the school facilities sales tax to fund upcoming projects, he said.
The board is also scheduled to receive a report from school principals on student achievement.
The annual report usually includes student test results from state report cards. This year's report cards don't include that information because no state tests were given last spring when schools were closed because of the pandemic, however.
The board's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., but public attendance will be restricted because of the virus pandemic.
Phone access to the meeting for the public will be available by calling 1-415-655-0001. Some callers will be required to enter one or two passwords: 1262986055 and/or 29439537.
