Charleston school board to hear report on reopening

He said there have been and will likely again be times when classes or schools will have to return to remote learning for a time. However, the current plan remains to stay with in-person attendance unless state officials direct schools to close again, he added.

Meanwhile, votes scheduled for Wednesday's meeting include adopting the district's annual property tax levy.

The proposed levy totals just less than $14.7 million, about $350,000 more than last year's.

The levy is basically an estimate for a request for the district to receive property tax revenue. The amount of revenue the district receives is based on several factors and any increase from the previous year is limited to 5% or the change in the consumer price index, whichever is less.

Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett said he removed about $70,000 originally planned for levy's operations and maintenance fund. The district will instead rely on revenue from the school facilities sales tax to fund upcoming projects, he said.

The board is also scheduled to receive a report from school principals on student achievement.