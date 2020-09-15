Charleston school board to hear update on remote learning

Burgett said the district provided devices the district already had to the younger students, and those were distributed only to students who had no usable devices of their own.

The device purchases was how the district used part of its allocation of about $719,00 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Grant program. The program is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security Act and provides funds to schools to respond to the virus outbreak.

The board’s meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be conducted remotely, also because of precautions in place with the pandemic.

Public access to the meeting will be available by phone by calling 1-415-655-0001. The access code is 1266034031 and the password is 48493585.

The board’s votes scheduled for the meeting include an extension of an agreement for partial payment to the school bus company the district uses.

As with the agreements in place when schools were closed last spring, Illinois School Bus Co. will receive 82% of its regular fee while remote learning is in effect and no bus transportation is needed.

Superintendent Todd Vilardo has said the move is to help the company maintain staff levels to be ready when school reopens.