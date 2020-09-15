Charleston school board to hear update on remote learning

CHARLESTON — All students in the Charleston School District who needed electronic devices for remote learning have now received them.
That’s one part of a report the Charleston school board is set to hear during its meeting Wednesday, an update on the remote learning plan the district used to start the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The district provided all students in fifth grade through high school with the devices while students in kindergarten through fourth grade received them on an as-needed basis, according to district officials.
Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly said her part of the report to the board will cover some of the reasons for that course with the devices.
For one, the older students will have more of a need for the devices when the district returns to in-person instruction, while the younger students will not, Holly said.
She and district Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett both mentioned cost limitations, as well. Grant funding covered the purchase of the devices for the older students.
Burgett said the district provided devices the district already had to the younger students, and those were distributed only to students who had no usable devices of their own.
The device purchases was how the district used part of its allocation of about $719,00 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Grant program. The program is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security Act and provides funds to schools to respond to the virus outbreak.
The board’s meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be conducted remotely, also because of precautions in place with the pandemic.
Public access to the meeting will be available by phone by calling 1-415-655-0001. The access code is 1266034031 and the password is 48493585.
The board’s votes scheduled for the meeting include an extension of an agreement for partial payment to the school bus company the district uses.
As with the agreements in place when schools were closed last spring, Illinois School Bus Co. will receive 82% of its regular fee while remote learning is in effect and no bus transportation is needed.
Superintendent Todd Vilardo has said the move is to help the company maintain staff levels to be ready when school reopens.
The new agreement would be in place until Oct. 30. That's the end of the school year's first quarter and when the district plans to revisit whether to continue with remote learning or return to in-person attendance.
Other votes set for the meeting include approval of a contract with retired district Assistant Principal Patti Murphy for help with the Leader in Me student leadership program.
The board is also scheduled to vote on school improvement plans needed for Carl Sandburg and Jefferson elementary schools to receive state performance improvement funding.
Vilardo will also report on the district’s enrollment, currently at 2,606, and projections for coming years.
