Charleston school board to look at bigger bond issue, project list

CHARLESTON — More building projects would take place with money from a bond issue and the bond amount would increase with a proposal that goes to the Charleston school board on Wednesday.
School district Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett said he's recommending the board increase the bond issue amount under consideration to $12 million.
A vote on the new bond amount and the addition of two additional projects at Charleston High School is on the agenda for the board's meeting Wednesday.
The approach would be the same as when the district approved the planned bond issue in January, Burgett said, when $7.25 million was the target amount.
Revenue from Coles County's school facilities sales tax would cover the bond payments, including if the amount of the bond issue increases, he said. No property tax revenue is expected to be needed, he explained.
Burgett said the additional projects would be added to the list of those already planned.
They would include renovations to the agriculture classroom building at CHS in conjunction with planned changes to the district's vocational and technical education program.
The additional money from the bonds would also replace the roof and ventilation system for the CHS band and chorus room. The district already plans to remodel the room, and Burgett said those improvements shouldn't be jeopardized because of a leaky roof.
He said if the board approves the bond issue increase, he would notify the district's bond agent to use the new amount when preparing bid specifications. The board should be able to approve a bond issue plan next month or in June, he said.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the board will hear a report on additional coronavirus pandemic relief funds the district is expected to receive.
Superintendent Todd Vilardo said the district would use the money for its upcoming summer school session and in other ways to address how remote learning and pandemic-related issues affected education.
The state is funneling the federal funds to schools and the estimated amount for Charleston is $9.8 million over the next three years, Vilardo said.
Also, Vilardo said a report on the schedule for the end of the school year will include the announcement about CHS's plans for an in-person commencement ceremony, which didn't take place last year because of the pandemic.
The outdoor ceremony is scheduled for May 21 at the CHS Trojan Hill sports complex, he said. Rain dates of the following two days are in place if needed, he added.
The board's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the district office at 410 W. Polk Ave. Attendance will be limited because of pandemic restrictions.
Remote access to the meeting will be available by phone by calling 1-415-655-0001. Callers might have to enter a password or meeting number of 1827891986# and/or 27347687#.
Comments and questions or requests to address the board can be sent by email by 6 p.m. Wednesday to boardofeducation@charleston.k12.il.us.