Charleston school board to look at bigger bond issue, project list

Burgett said the additional projects would be added to the list of those already planned.

They would include renovations to the agriculture classroom building at CHS in conjunction with planned changes to the district's vocational and technical education program.

The additional money from the bonds would also replace the roof and ventilation system for the CHS band and chorus room. The district already plans to remodel the room, and Burgett said those improvements shouldn't be jeopardized because of a leaky roof.

He said if the board approves the bond issue increase, he would notify the district's bond agent to use the new amount when preparing bid specifications. The board should be able to approve a bond issue plan next month or in June, he said.

Also during Wednesday's meeting, the board will hear a report on additional coronavirus pandemic relief funds the district is expected to receive.

Superintendent Todd Vilardo said the district would use the money for its upcoming summer school session and in other ways to address how remote learning and pandemic-related issues affected education.

The state is funneling the federal funds to schools and the estimated amount for Charleston is $9.8 million over the next three years, Vilardo said.