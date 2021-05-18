Charleston school board to vote on bond issue, building projects

CHARLESTON — A bond issue to provide money for larger projects funded by a school sales tax is set for a vote Wednesday by the Charleston school board.
The board will also vote on contracts for the next four projects the school district plans to do with the sales tax funding.
The proposed bond issue is just more than $12.2 million, which the board decided to pursue last month, based on information that revenue from the school facilities sales tax would cover the payments. Before that, the district had been considering a $7.25 million bond issue.
District Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett said the $12.2 million bond issue would require annual payments of about $1.2 million each year until 2033. The district receives an average of $1.8 million per year from the sales tax, he said.
The school facilities sales tax provides money to schools that can be used mainly for construction projects, with bond payments included.
The Charleston district first took on projects after accumulating enough sales tax revenue to cover them. The decision to switch to a bond issue was based on being able to address larger, urgent projects more quickly.
Burgett said the bond issue will be not be subject to a voter referendum because the district is not levying any new taxes to make the payments. By using the sales tax money, property tax revenue isn't expected to be needed, he said.
Burgett also said work on the next round of projects, if the board OKs the contracts Wednesday, should begin early next month after the end of student attendance for the school year.
The largest of the planned projects is repairs to most of the roof at Charleston Middle School. About a quarter of the roof has already been repaired, Burgett said.
The proposed contract for the CMS work is for just less than $1.2 million with Top Qualify Roofing Inc. of Mount Zion. The other proposed projects and contracts are:
- Remodeling the band and chorus rooms at Charleston High School along with replacing the rooms' roof and ventilation system, with the $762,000 contract going to Grunloh Construction Inc. of Effingham.
- Resurfacing the south and southeast parking lots at CHS, with the contract of just less than $275,000 going to Ne-Co Asphalt Co. of Charleston.
- Tuck pointing on the east side of Jefferson Elementary School, with the $84,277 contract going to Otto Baum Co. of Morton.
Burgett said plans for the summer of 2022 include renovating the CHS agriculture classroom building and the high school's Swickard Auditorium, as well as redoing parking lots on the school's north side.
Future projects still in the planning stage are redoing the track and tennis courts at CHS, he said.
Meanwhile, the board is also scheduled to vote Wednesday on seeking proposals from energy savings companies.
Superintendent Todd Vilardo said district officials want to explore possible programs because some COVID-19 relief funds can be used to upgrade ventilation systems.
The board is also set to adopt student fees for the 2021-22 school year. Burgett said the driver's education fee, parking fee at CHS and activity fees for the high school and CMS would all decrease.
The board's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the district office at 410 W. Polk Ave. Public attendance will be allowed and there will be no remote access to the meeting.