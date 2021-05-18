Charleston school board to vote on bond issue, building projects

The Charleston district first took on projects after accumulating enough sales tax revenue to cover them. The decision to switch to a bond issue was based on being able to address larger, urgent projects more quickly.

Burgett said the bond issue will be not be subject to a voter referendum because the district is not levying any new taxes to make the payments. By using the sales tax money, property tax revenue isn't expected to be needed, he said.

Burgett also said work on the next round of projects, if the board OKs the contracts Wednesday, should begin early next month after the end of student attendance for the school year.

The largest of the planned projects is repairs to most of the roof at Charleston Middle School. About a quarter of the roof has already been repaired, Burgett said.

The proposed contract for the CMS work is for just less than $1.2 million with Top Qualify Roofing Inc. of Mount Zion. The other proposed projects and contracts are: