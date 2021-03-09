Charleston school board to vote on latest round of building improvements

CHARLESTON — More than $1 million in building improvements will be considered by the Charleston school board Wednesday, when the board will also be asked to explore additional work.
Votes scheduled for the board's monthly meeting include approval to seek bids on the latest round of projects funded by the Charleston district's share of the school facility sales tax.
Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett said the district currently has enough money from the sales tax to pay for the next round of construction, which has a cost estimate of $1.19 million.
The later work that's expected to cost more than $3 million would likely be funded with a bond issue to be paid with sales tax revenue, if the district continues to pursue that as a funding option, Burgett said.
The next-up set of projects would include replacing the track and renovating the band and chorus room at Charleston High School. Tuckpointing at Jefferson Elementary School and razing part of a storage building near Jefferson are also on the list.
Burgett said if the board gives the go-ahead to seek bids for the work, they could vote on awarding contracts next month or in May.
He said recommendation on the later round of projects will be covered in the same vote. With board approval, the district will consult with an architect and get more information to get a firmer idea of the costs, he explained.
The other work would renovate Swickard Auditorium and replace the tennis courts at CHS and finish a roof replacement at Charleston Middle School.
Burgett said district officials are still preparing documents for the possible bond issue but the board might be able to approve in either April or May.
The district is exploring issuing about $7.25 million in bonds, which would be repaid over seven years, in order to take on some larger, more expensive projects. The average monthly income from the sales tax would more than cover the bond and interest payments, according to Burgett.
Coles County voters approved the sales tax in 2016 and county schools started receiving revenue from it about two years later. The tax collects 1% on many purchases and the money is distributed to county schools based on enrollment.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the board is scheduled to vote on a plan that would allow remote learning days instead of calling off school altogether on emergency days or "snow" days.
A public hearing on the plan is required and the board is set to conduct it at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, a half-hour before the start of the regular meeting.
Having remote learning days instead of snow days was allowed without a formal plan this year because of the restrictions with the coronavirus pandemic, district Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly said.
The state-required plan is needed for the procedure to be used during the 2021-22 school year, however, Holly said.
Superintendent Todd Vilardo said remote learning days would only be scheduled when the weather forecast allows the decision to be made in advance to give notice to parents and staff.
Most snow days are called based on early-morning road conditions, he noted.
Public attendance of the meeting and hearing will be limited because of pandemic restrictions.
However, telephone access to both will be available by calling 1-415-655-0001. Some callers might have to enter passwords of 182625947 and/or 79855972.
Requests to speak during the hearing can be sent by email by 6 p.m. Wednesday to boardofeducation@charleston.k12.il.us.