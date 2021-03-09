Charleston school board to vote on latest round of building improvements

He said recommendation on the later round of projects will be covered in the same vote. With board approval, the district will consult with an architect and get more information to get a firmer idea of the costs, he explained.

The other work would renovate Swickard Auditorium and replace the tennis courts at CHS and finish a roof replacement at Charleston Middle School.

Burgett said district officials are still preparing documents for the possible bond issue but the board might be able to approve in either April or May.

The district is exploring issuing about $7.25 million in bonds, which would be repaid over seven years, in order to take on some larger, more expensive projects. The average monthly income from the sales tax would more than cover the bond and interest payments, according to Burgett.

Coles County voters approved the sales tax in 2016 and county schools started receiving revenue from it about two years later. The tax collects 1% on many purchases and the money is distributed to county schools based on enrollment.