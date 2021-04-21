Charleston school district jumps on funding for changes on buildings, programs

Specifically, the relief money can go to improve ventilation, he said, which is one of the biggest and most expensive facility needs in the district.

One concern is the possibility of a reduction in state education funding because schools would have more money available with the federal program, and "that's something we'll have to keep our eye on," Burgett said.

Also, the board approved the increase in the planned bond issue, which in part would pay for building improvements that will go along with other academic program changes.

Renovation of the agricultural classroom building at Charleston High School is now on the list of planned projects. In addition to updating the building's equipment, there would additions of a greenhouse and a "storefront" for marketing student products.

The plans for CHS also feature additional classes in industrial and construction technology as well as child development and related courses and more.

Burgett said that and the other projects will be added to those already planned with work to take place this summer and next summer.