Charleston school district jumps on funding for changes on buildings, programs

CHARLESTON — Coronavirus pandemic relief funds and sales tax revenue are leading the Charleston school district to take advantage of an opportunity to boost learning and the places where students do their learning.
The district's approach for using the money now features a plan to help fill the "learning gap" from remote learning during the pandemic, as well as a long-term list of building projects.
The Charleston school board covered the topics and strategies during its meeting Wednesday, when the board's votes included increasing the amount of a planned bond issue from $7.25 million to $12 million.
And nearly the $10 million the district is slated to receive from a federal pandemic relief program would help the district get back on track from whatever adverse effects the pandemic brought, Superintendent Todd Vilardo said.
Vilardo started the presentation on the pandemic relief effort by saying, "We are committed to opening next year under regular, full-day schedules." That would mean a change from online instruction that was in use exclusively or at least part of the time during the current school year.
The pandemic "created some gaps" in instruction but the relief program "is allowing for expedited actions" to address them, Vilardo said.
"We want to begin this with window of opportunity," he said.
Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly told the board that the approach will feature learning "coaches" who would help teachers develop the needed curriculum.
She also said "it makes perfect sense" to return to pre-pandemic programs that allow for "differentiation," learning plans developed to meet individual student's needs and goals.
The plan will also feature continuing a more extensive summer school program as what's in place for the upcoming summer, Holly continued, saying the learning caps likely can't be addressed in one year.
She also reported to the board that the district expects about 400 students to take part in this year's summer school, all of which will be conducted in person.
Also, Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett said the pandemic relief funds can be combined with revenue from the Coles County school facilities sales tax to address some building needs.
Specifically, the relief money can go to improve ventilation, he said, which is one of the biggest and most expensive facility needs in the district.
One concern is the possibility of a reduction in state education funding because schools would have more money available with the federal program, and "that's something we'll have to keep our eye on," Burgett said.
Also, the board approved the increase in the planned bond issue, which in part would pay for building improvements that will go along with other academic program changes.
Renovation of the agricultural classroom building at Charleston High School is now on the list of planned projects. In addition to updating the building's equipment, there would additions of a greenhouse and a "storefront" for marketing student products.
The plans for CHS also feature additional classes in industrial and construction technology as well as child development and related courses and more.
Burgett said that and the other projects will be added to those already planned with work to take place this summer and next summer.
He said the district's sale tax revenue is enough to cover the larger bond amount, so no property tax revenue would have to go to their payment. The annual bond payment will be the same as with the lower amount but the bonds will be repaid over 12 years instead of seven, he said.
Burgett said he'll notify the district's bond agent to use the new amount when preparing bid specifications. The board should be able to approve a bond issue plan next month or in June, he said.