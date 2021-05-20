Charleston school district moving forward with 'bigger projects'

A review of school building roofs a few years ago showed that the middle school "was in the most need of repair" because of leaking, Burgett said. One part of the roof was repaired last year and the upcoming project will address the rest, he said.

Other work that's more down the road includes extensive repairs to parking lots at the middle school and Charleston High School, which could cost about $2 million, Burgett also said.

The condition of those parking lots represent a "dire need" and saving enough sales tax revenue to pay for their repairs could take two or three years, he explained.

The bond issue represents a change in the approach of how the school will use the sales tax revenue. After Coles County voters approved the tax in 2016, the district waited to accumulate enough money to pay for each project.

Among the sales tax's approved uses are building renovation and repairs and covering bond payments. Burgett said the district will continue to rely on the sales tax so no property tax revenue will be needed.