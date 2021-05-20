Charleston school district moving forward with 'bigger projects'

CHARLESTON — There's an opportunity for the Charleston school district to not have to wait years to fix things like leaky roofs and parking lots that are in bad shape.
That's how district Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett described the district's plans now that bond revenue is expected to speed up some of the work.
During its meeting Wednesday, the Charleston school board approved issuing about $12.1 million bonds for repair and renovations, with payments coming from the district's school facilities tax revenue.
"Now we can tackle bigger projects," Burgett said.
The board also approved contracts for several building projects scheduled to take place this summer. The bond revenue will pay for those as well as for more in the coming years.
Among the contracts the board approved Wednesday was one for about $1.2 million covering repairs to a large part of the roof of Charleston Middle School.
A review of school building roofs a few years ago showed that the middle school "was in the most need of repair" because of leaking, Burgett said. One part of the roof was repaired last year and the upcoming project will address the rest, he said.
Other work that's more down the road includes extensive repairs to parking lots at the middle school and Charleston High School, which could cost about $2 million, Burgett also said.
The condition of those parking lots represent a "dire need" and saving enough sales tax revenue to pay for their repairs could take two or three years, he explained.
The bond issue represents a change in the approach of how the school will use the sales tax revenue. After Coles County voters approved the tax in 2016, the district waited to accumulate enough money to pay for each project.
Among the sales tax's approved uses are building renovation and repairs and covering bond payments. Burgett said the district will continue to rely on the sales tax so no property tax revenue will be needed.
The three other contracts the board approved Wednesday totaled about $1.1 million. They will address renovating and replacing the ventilation system of the high school band and chorus room, resurfacing other parking lots at the high school and tuck pointing at Jefferson Elementary School.
Burgett said the bond issue amount was slightly less than anticipated, about $12.2 million, because of the interest amount now expected.
The bonds require annual payments of about $1.2 million each year until 2033. The district receives an average of $1.8 million per year from the sales tax, Burgett said.
He said plans for the summer of 2022 include renovating the high school agriculture classroom building, which will take place in conjunction with curriculum changes at the high school.
Also scheduled for next year is work on the high school's Swickard Auditorium, as well as redoing the other parking lots on the school's north side.
In a related matter Wednesday, the board approved seeking proposals from energy savings companies.
While some ventilation work is taking place using sales tax revenue, federal COVID-19 reliefs could be used for ventilation improvements.