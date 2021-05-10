Charleston school district schedules kindergarten pre-registration

CHARLESTON — Families with children who will be in kindergarten in the Charleston school district for the 2021-22 school year are being asked to pre-register for the district’s online management system.

The advanced registration will allow students’ families to have access to Skyward, an account that will used for a variety of purposes throughout the school year, according to information from the district.

The district indicated that registration for the 2021-22 school year will take place in July with an exact date to be announced. Student registration will take place through their Skyward accounts.

The district’s announcement also said incoming kindergarten students are required to have physical, dental and vision examinations.