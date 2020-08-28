Charleston schools readying for remote learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — With so many things different about starting his freshman year of high school, Ty Campbell was able to joke about what he thinks his biggest challenge will be.

“Getting up in the morning,” he said as he laughed.

It’s still apt, though, as he and all the other students in Charleston schools won’t be on deadline to get to their classrooms before the bell rings when school starts Monday.

One morning earlier this week, Campbell and his classmates stopped by CHS to receive laptop computers and hear more of what they need to know to learn from home.

He wore a black face mask to go along with his St. Louis Cardinals shirt, another sign of changes in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a more serious mode, he admitted that he’d rather spend his first year in high school in a more typical fashion, going to classes and being with friends. Instead, remote learning will take the place of time actually in school.

“I really wish I could come,” he said.