Charleston schools readying for remote learning

CHARLESTON — With so many things different about starting his freshman year of high school, Ty Campbell was able to joke about what he thinks his biggest challenge will be.
“Getting up in the morning,” he said as he laughed.
It’s still apt, though, as he and all the other students in Charleston schools won’t be on deadline to get to their classrooms before the bell rings when school starts Monday.
One morning earlier this week, Campbell and his classmates stopped by CHS to receive laptop computers and hear more of what they need to know to learn from home.
He wore a black face mask to go along with his St. Louis Cardinals shirt, another sign of changes in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a more serious mode, he admitted that he’d rather spend his first year in high school in a more typical fashion, going to classes and being with friends. Instead, remote learning will take the place of time actually in school.
“I really wish I could come,” he said.
A school start delayed by two weeks goes along with the Charleston district’s move to remote learning only, at least for the first quarter of the school year, because of the pandemic.
In Illinois, schools can pick whether to return to class, have remote learning or a mix of both.
During what CHS Principal Aaron Lock said had to be “one of the strangest orientations in the history of Charleston High School,” students visited the school cafeteria in small groups to receive the laptops they’ll use and to get lessons on how to use them.
Emily Drake accompanied her son Gavin to the orientation and used phrases such as “we’ll do our best” about their approach to the learning-at-home idea. But she works at home herself, so hers is not one of the families that will have to juggle jobs and child care.
“We lucked out that way,” Drake said.
Teachers and administrators in every school in the district spent time throughout the week to review the plan and its expectations and how to prioritize state learning standards, district Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly said.
She said teachers also discussed what was covered last spring before the pandemic led to school closings, helping make sure of students’ transition from grade level to grade level.
There’s also been discussion of curriculum development and “that’s where we’re going to get creative,” Holly also said, perhaps finding ways to cover more than one learning standard in a single activity.
Some teachers' thoughts on online lessons for students to work on at home were a mix of concern and optimism. Ideally, students would benefit more from in-person instruction but technology makes remote learning viable now, they said.
"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little worried," said Kim Shambo, fourth and fifth grade special education teacher at Jefferson Elementary School.
But she also said there's been "a lot more collaboration" and preparations with the system that will be used for the more learning. Colleague Mel Houchens added that the preparation actually started when schools closed last spring.
"We're all trying the best we can to be prepared for the kids and make them as successful as possible," said Houchens, who teaches sixth grade special education at Jefferson.
At CHS, teachers Rebekah and Cody Drone, who are also a married couple, are getting ready for their first years at the school. They both said they believe the planned approach will provide students with the most benefits possible with remote learning.
"We're trying to make is as student-centered as possible," said Rebekah Drone, who teaches English.
She said lessons won't be just teachers "on screen talking to (students) for 40 minutes" and students can work independently much of the time.
Cody Drone, who teaches history and sociology, said today's "tech savvy" kids means remote learning will work "better now than in the past."
And because school is supposed to be a safe place for students, teachers are "still available" to help ensure their well being, he added.
