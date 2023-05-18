CHARLESTON — WEIU TV has turned to a fresh face, a sixth grader in fact, to host a new short form interview program.

Jefferson Elementary student Brayden Armstrong conducted a series of interviews with five of his classmates on camera for "School Talk," which premiered last week.

The other two 30-minute episodes are scheduled to air at 4:30pm Friday, May 19 and 26, on WEIU, a PBS member station based in Charleston and licensed to Eastern Illinois University.

Brayden said he worked with his parents, WEIU publicity/promotions associate Ke'an Armstrong and chief broadcasting engineer Kevin Armstrong, to develop "School Talk" with a focus on a younger generation than those interviewed for other programs on this station.

"You get to know what kids have to say, instead of just adults," Brayden said.

The sixth grader said they began production on this new program after first getting permission from WEIU TV General Manager Jeff Owens, Jefferson Principal Rob Ulm and Charleston School District Superintendent Todd Vilardo.

Owens said "School Talk" fits in with WEIU TV's mission of producing programs to serve viewers in East Central Illinois. He said that mission includes promoting community service through quality programming that engages and educates and through community outreach that has a positive impact.

Brayden said they filmed all of the interviews, including one with him as the subject, inside the Jefferson Elementary library with the help of WEIU TV producer and director Rameen Karbassioon.

"We have produced many programs during my time at WEIU since 2007, and it’s safe to say that 'School Talk' is pretty unique, since it’s kids talking to kids, and the idea came from a kid," Karbassioon said.

Brayden said he ended up narrowing down his list of potential interview subjects to fellow sixth graders Alex Carr, Meredith Drake, Nolan Faller, Juliana Hildebrand and Molly King.

The "School Talk" host said he felt comfortable talking to them because they have known each other as classmates since their days at Carl Sandburg Elementary School. Still, he said the interviews, each 15-20 minutes in length, gave them more time to talk than a typical day.

"I got to know them better than I would from just seeing them in the hallways," Brayden said.

All of their conversations included the advice that they would give to third graders from Carl Sandburg on making the transition to fourth-grade at Jefferson.

The young host said he and his interviewees still recall making the move to Jefferson during the COVID-19 pandemic and the time of remote learning. He said they are now talking about another big change, becoming seventh graders at Charleston Middle School next fall.

Brayden said his time at Jefferson has given him valuable life experience, including tending to the school's Monticello Garden as a Junior Master Gardener and hosting "School Talk." He would like to see "School Talk" continue in some form, perhaps with a middle school perspective.

"I see this taking off because it's kids talking about things and people like that," Brayden said.

The "School Talk" interviews are also being uploaded to the WEIU TV YouTube channel and to https://www.weiu.net/schooltalk/.

Photos: 2023 SBL Races for All Paces mat-nws-races-paces-266-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-corner-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-costumes-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-duo-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-finish-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-finishdog-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-finishkid-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-hugsmiles-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-stroller-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-stroller2-pic.jpeg