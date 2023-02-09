CHARLESTON — A speller from Charleston Middle School placed first and one from St. John's Lutheran School placed second Wednesday evening in the Coles County Spelling Bee, and now both will get to advance to the regional competition.

Charleston Middle School English language arts teacher Jess Rodriguez, who helped organize the county bee at her school, told participants at this event that a rule change for the regional bee on March 11 at Richland Community College in Decatur will enable Coles County to enter its two top spellers.

"Two of you get to go on this year instead of just one, and that is spectacular," Rodriguez said.

The two spellers are Charleston's Alexandru Chiritescu, who placed first Wednesday, and St. John's Gabby Cline, second. Wednesday marked the first entry by St. John's in Mattoon in the county bee, which also included top spellers from Mattoon Middle School and from Lake Crest School in Oakland.

Coles County's bee began with 12 spellers, three from each school, competing in Charleston Middle School's library media center. The field was winnowed down during eight rounds of competition, at the end of which Alexandru won with his correct spellings of "embezzlement" and then "subliminal."

"I think I did well in the spelling bee today because I didn't panic," Alexandru said. The eighth-grader added that he made sure to "breathe" to calm his nerves and to close his eyes so he could focus on writing down some of the more difficult words in his mind. "I kind of liked it, even though it was a little stressful."

Gabby, an eighth-grader at St. John's, said she prepared by studying the spelling list words during her spare time at school and home. She wrote down the words 10 times each and asked her father, Dave Cline, to quiz her on them.

"It's been a long journey. I had been studying every day. Honestly, I didn't think I would make it this far and I am very glad I did," Gabby said, adding that she is pleasantly surprised that she will be able to tell her friends at St. John's that she is going to the regional bee. "I am honored to be able to represent my school."

The top speller in the regional bee will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington.

Participants in the Coles County event were selected based on their performances in their school bees.

Charleston sent Alexandru, 1st place; Jude Bailey-Hutson, 2nd; Alex Morgan, 3rd; and Liam Corrigan, alternate. Oakland sent Kiara Taylor, 1st; Zach Burch, 2nd; Haylee Willis, 3rd; and Kyle Taylor, alternate. Mattoon sent Jayden Tribby, 1st; Alaska Doucette, 2nd; Evan Lane, 3rd; and Savana Rardin, alternate. St. John's sent Gabby, 1st; Jacob Stevens, 2nd; Taylor Peyton, 3rd; and Abby Herzberg, alternate.

Savana Rardin, as an alternate, ended up competing on Wednesday in place of a teammate who was unable to attend. Savana said she knew this was a possibility but was still surprised.

The sixth-grader correctly spelled her way through opening rounds that included an obscure word, "forfend," that had her and others shaking their heads in puzzlement. Savana said her correct spelling of this word, which means to protect something by precautionary measures, was an educated "guess." Savana said she would gladly compete in another bee.

"It's nerve-racking, but also really fun," Savana said.

