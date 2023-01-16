Charleston students work on class projects for MLK Jr. Day

CHARLESTON — At Jefferson Elementary School, a new poster celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech also represents the dreams of the 25 students who created it.

Fifth-grade teacher Brianna Gaston said she asked her students to each write their own dreams on a rectangular section of the poster before uniting them in time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. The poster is on display in the hallway outside her classroom.

Gaston said the poster provided an opportunity for all her students to take part in an activity and related discussion while learning about the civil rights leader, who has been the subject of many recent class projects in Charleston and Mattoon.

One of Gaston's students, Kash Steeples, said he likes the poster design, showing the hands of two people touching to form a heart. Kash said the poster symbolizes people living together in "peace and harmony" while pursing their dreams, with his being to become a country singer.

"(The poster) showed how we are all different and have different hopes and dreams," said fifth-grader Sika Banini, adding that her dream is for schools nationwide to become better places for students to learn.

Fifth-grader Bentley Flynn said he wants to help make the world a nicer place, while classmate Mia Hawkins said she wants to open a softball camp to teach youths the best techniques for safely playing.

"Hopefully, the poster can inspire some people to find their own dreams," said fifth-grader Braelyn Ready, adding she wants to see everyone treated equally.

Other class projects included Williams Elementary School students in Mattoon writing about King and what he stood for, and Jefferson sixth-grade teacher Megan Buescher's students making color squares with quotes and an escape game.

Carl Sandburg Elementary School teacher Brock Paul in Charleston said his civil rights era lessons begin after winter break with his students learning about slavery, the Underground Railroad and Abraham Lincoln.

Paul said he is a baseball fan, so he also includes books about Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, and other Black ballplayers. He said his students learn about the importance of Robinson breaking the Major League Baseball color barrier, and about how these athletes supported King.

"It’s an honor each school year to teach my students about this history," Paul said. "Most of them understand why Dr. King and others had to remain calm and focused to continue the movement in the right direction. They are reminded that peace and love can defeat violence and aggression."

5 films to watch for MLK Day ‘Brother John,’ 1971 Sidney Poitier, arguably American cinema’s most-influential Black actor, died Jan. 6 at 94. Even after his death, "Brother John" is Poitier’s most-overlooked film. The story of John Kane returning to his little hometown in rural Alabama is a tale of pain, suppressed rage and a fate all of us may face because of our inhumanity to one another. Poitier’s pivotal scene with co-star Will Geer is one of the best in all of cinema. ‘13th,’ 2016 Want to feel a tad uncomfortable? Want to explore how some “rights” can be used as a way to disenfranchise people? Watch Ava DuVernay’s documentary "13th" about our prison system and the 13th Amendment. ‘MLK/FBI,’ 2020 Everyone claims the cuddly, generic legacy of MLK these days, but there was a time when powerful forces in this country believed he was a dangerous radical. Others claimed he was under “Soviet influence.” The documentary "MLK/FBI" captures an overlooked, important part of history. ‘I am Not Your Negro,’ 2016 Based on an unfinished manuscript from writer and activist James Baldwin, the documentary "I am Not Your Negro" offers us the voices of the people who fought for civil rights and paid dearly in the effort to stand for others. ‘In the Heat of the Night,’ 1967 A must-watch. "In the Heat of the Night" was not played in many theaters throughout the South. Why? Because Sidney Poitier’s Virgil Tibbs raised his voice to the Sparta police chief played by Rod Steiger. An incredible score from Quincy Jones, as well as strong supporting performances from Warren Oates and Lee Grant.