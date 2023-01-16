Charleston students work on class projects for MLK Jr. Day

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — At Jefferson Elementary School, a new poster celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech also represents the dreams of the 25 students who created it.

Fifth-grade teacher Brianna Gaston said she asked her students to each write their own dreams on a rectangular section of the poster before uniting them in time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. The poster is on display in the hallway outside her classroom.

Gaston said the poster provided an opportunity for all her students to take part in an activity and related discussion while learning about the civil rights leader, who has been the subject of many recent class projects in Charleston and Mattoon.

One of Gaston's students, Kash Steeples, said he likes the poster design, showing the hands of two people touching to form a heart. Kash said the poster symbolizes people living together in "peace and harmony" while pursing their dreams, with his being to become a country singer.

Students share dreams

Pictured, from the left, are Jefferson Elementary School fifth-graders Kash Steeples, Sika Banini, Braelyn Ready, Mia Hawkins and Bentley Flynn on Thursday with the "I have a dream" poster that they and their fellow students in teacher Brianna Gaston's class created for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"(The poster) showed how we are all different and have different hopes and dreams," said fifth-grader Sika Banini, adding that her dream is for schools nationwide to become better places for students to learn.

Fifth-grader Bentley Flynn said he wants to help make the world a nicer place, while classmate Mia Hawkins said she wants to open a softball camp to teach youths the best techniques for safely playing.

"Hopefully, the poster can inspire some people to find their own dreams," said fifth-grader Braelyn Ready, adding she wants to see everyone treated equally. 

Other class projects included Williams Elementary School students in Mattoon writing about King and what he stood for, and Jefferson sixth-grade teacher Megan Buescher's students making color squares with quotes and an escape game.

MLK Jr. Day reading

Students in teacher Brock Paul's class have been reading books about Martin Luther King Jr. and other figures in the Civil Rights movement in preparation for MLK Jr. Day.

Carl Sandburg Elementary School teacher Brock Paul in Charleston said his civil rights era lessons begin after winter break with his students learning about slavery, the Underground Railroad and Abraham Lincoln.

Paul said he is a baseball fan, so he also includes books about Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, and other Black ballplayers. He said his students learn about the importance of Robinson breaking the Major League Baseball color barrier, and about how these athletes supported King.

"It’s an honor each school year to teach my students about this history," Paul said. "Most of them understand why Dr. King and others had to remain calm and focused to continue the movement in the right direction. They are reminded that peace and love can defeat violence and aggression."

The King Center in Atlanta is marking their 55th annual observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday. The upcoming holiday marks what would have been the 94th birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated. The center will host events throughout Atlanta leading up to the holiday. The events include community projects and commemorative services. The King Center will also be partnering with various organizations, such as the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and the Carter Center, to hold forums throughout the week. The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a nonprofit organization established in 1968 by Coretta Scott King.

