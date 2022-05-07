Charleston teams compete at recent National Robotics Competition

Pictured, EIU Teams and advisors at the recent National Robotics Competition, left to right, Wutthigrai Boonsuk (University Team Advisor); Jason Duhamell (Team 2 Student); Ian Centers (Team 1 Student); Aleigh Crowder (Team 1 Student); SriLekha Poli (Team 2 Student); Sri Sai Balu Rocharla (Team 2 Student) and Toqeer Israr (Middle School / University Team Advisor)
Submitted photo
Pictured, left to right, Dr. Toqeer Israr (Middle School / University Team Advisor); Taha Toqeer (Grade 6 Jefferson Elementary School Student); Hadia Toqeer (Grade 3 Carl Sandburg Elementary School Student) and Mrs. Naima Toqeer Israr (Elementary School Advisor). Taha and Hadia both are holding their own winning robots respectively, with part of the maze in the background.
Jefferson Elementary School student and team captain Taha Toqeer, competing against middle school students all across the country, placed 1st (Gold) in the Robot Maze Competition. His advisor was Dr. Toqeer Israr.
Carl Sandburg Elementary third grade student Hadia Toqeer placed 1st (Gold) in the Robot Maze Competition (at the elementary school level), competing with students from Grades 1-5 all across the country. Her advisor was Naima Toqeer Israr.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
Pictured, EIU Teams and advisors at the recent National Robotics Competition, left to right, Wutthigrai Boonsuk (University Team Advisor); Jason Duhamell (Team 2 Student); Ian Centers (Team 1 Student); Aleigh Crowder (Team 1 Student); SriLekha Poli (Team 2 Student); Sri Sai Balu Rocharla (Team 2 Student) and Toqeer Israr (Middle School / University Team Advisor)
Pictured, left to right, Dr. Toqeer Israr (Middle School / University Team Advisor); Taha Toqeer (Grade 6 Jefferson Elementary School Student); Hadia Toqeer (Grade 3 Carl Sandburg Elementary School Student) and Mrs. Naima Toqeer Israr (Elementary School Advisor). Taha and Hadia both are holding their own winning robots respectively, with part of the maze in the background.