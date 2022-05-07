Charleston teams compete at recent National Robotics Competition

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — Four teams from Charleston attended the recent National Robotic Competitions, two from Eastern Illinois University, one from Carl Sandburg Elementary and one from Jefferson Elementary.

EIU University Team 1 placed 2nd (silver) in the Sumo Robot Competition at the post graduate level. Participating students included Aleigh Crowder, Caden Miller and Ian Centers.

EIU University Team 2 participated in the MicroMouse competition at the post graduate level. They did not place but are hoping to at next year's competition.

Participating students included Jason Duhamell, SriLekha Poli, Sri Sai Balu Rocharla and Bailey Tracy.

Advisors for both University teams were Toqeer Israr and Wutthigrai Boonsuk

University teams comprised of both undergraduate and graduate students.

Jefferson Elementary School student and team captain Taha Toqeer, competing against middle school students all across the country, placed 1st (Gold) in the Robot Maze Competition. His advisor was Dr. Toqeer Israr.

Carl Sandburg Elementary third grade student Hadia Toqeer placed 1st (Gold) in the Robot Maze Competition (at the elementary school level), competing with students from Grades 1-5 all across the country. Her advisor was Naima Toqeer Israr.

