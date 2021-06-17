Children’s Museum to celebrate Father's Day with free admission for dads

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — In honor of Father’s Day, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum is offering free admission for all fathers and grandfathers, on Sunday, June 20, from noon to 5 p.m.

One dad is admitted free with each paid child's admission. Spend the afternoon celebrating dad and creating fun, family memories at the Museum.

More details at https://thchildrensmuseum.com/dad/.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

The Terre Haute Children’s Museum, located at the corner of 8th Street and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute.

Admission is $8 for adults and children over 24 months.

For more information about the Museum, visit www.thchildrensmuseum.com, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com, or call 812-235-5548.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.