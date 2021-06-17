 Skip to main content
Children’s Museum to celebrate Father's Day with free admission for dads

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — In honor of Father’s Day, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum is offering free admission for all fathers and grandfathers, on Sunday, June 20, from noon to 5 p.m.

One dad is admitted free with each paid child's admission. Spend the afternoon celebrating dad and creating fun, family memories at the Museum.

More details at https://thchildrensmuseum.com/dad/.

The Terre Haute Children’s Museum, located at the corner of 8th Street and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute.

Admission is $8 for adults and children over 24 months. 

For more information about the Museum, visit www.thchildrensmuseum.com, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com, or call 812-235-5548.

