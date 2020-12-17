 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children’s Museum to offer free virtual New Year’s Noon Dance Party for families
0 comments
editor's pick

Children’s Museum to offer free virtual New Year’s Noon Dance Party for families

{{featured_button_text}}

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Terre Haute Children’s Museum is joining over 10 other museums and science centers in Illinois and Indiana to continue its annual tradition of a New Year’s Noon countdown and celebration. The children’s museums will host a free online New Year’s Noon Dance Party Countdown featuring The Awesome Squad, a children’s music group out of Decatur, who serve up kids’ favorite hits.

Footage from all participating museums will be shared during this unique online event. New Year’s Noon is a classic celebration for children’s museums across the country. Kids are often disappointed when adults stay up late to ring in the New Year, so this event is just for them.

New Year's Noon activity kits are available for free at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum to help children get the most out of the experience. Please stop by THCM during business hours to assemble your kit with supplies located right by the admission desk. There will be bags for goodies, crowns and decoration supplies, glow necklaces, noise makers, confetti poppers, and cards to commemorate their favorite memory from 2020 and to make goals for 2021. The Museum will have expanded business hours from Dec. 18–30. Please visit https://thchildrensmuseum.com/visit/hours-and-admission/ to see their hours of operation.

The free live stream begins at 11:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, Dec. 31. The link for viewing the event will be shared on Terre Haute Children’s Museum’s website and social media.

Windsor schools announce students of the month

With this partnership and dedicated staff, the Terre Haute Children's Museum is working hard to serve the Wabash Valley, even while we have limited hours of operation. The Association of Children's Museums estimates that around 30 percent of all children's museums across the country will permanently close as a result of COVID-19. THCM looks forward to fully re-opening when their visitor numbers begin to increase and it is safe.

The Terre Haute Children’s Museum, located at the corner of 8th Street and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute, is a nonprofit institution dedicated to enriching children’s lives through the exploration of science and technology.

For more information about the Museum, visit www.thchildrensmuseum.com, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com, or call 812-235-5548. You can also like them on Facebook at facebook.com/terrehautechildrensmuseum, and follow them on Instagram.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News