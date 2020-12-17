Children’s Museum to offer free virtual New Year’s Noon Dance Party for families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Terre Haute Children’s Museum is joining over 10 other museums and science centers in Illinois and Indiana to continue its annual tradition of a New Year’s Noon countdown and celebration. The children’s museums will host a free online New Year’s Noon Dance Party Countdown featuring The Awesome Squad, a children’s music group out of Decatur, who serve up kids’ favorite hits.

Footage from all participating museums will be shared during this unique online event. New Year’s Noon is a classic celebration for children’s museums across the country. Kids are often disappointed when adults stay up late to ring in the New Year, so this event is just for them.

New Year's Noon activity kits are available for free at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum to help children get the most out of the experience. Please stop by THCM during business hours to assemble your kit with supplies located right by the admission desk. There will be bags for goodies, crowns and decoration supplies, glow necklaces, noise makers, confetti poppers, and cards to commemorate their favorite memory from 2020 and to make goals for 2021. The Museum will have expanded business hours from Dec. 18–30. Please visit https://thchildrensmuseum.com/visit/hours-and-admission/ to see their hours of operation.