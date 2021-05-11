CHS PRESS: Charleston FFA looks back at challenging year

This year has been different than every other year with many challenges. Charleston FFA members have been looking for ways to be active all year long and have stayed patient throughout the pandemic.
Towards the end of the 20-21 school year, FFA members have found many ways to get active. To start, FFA members elected a new officer team at the March meeting. Traditionally, the officer elections are during April/May. After the new officers were elected members started getting out and doing more as a chapter.
Most of the activities involved going to different career development events like livestock and poultry evaluation. During the livestock career development event, FFA members went to two different contests: one in Olney and one in Taylorville. The poultry career development event was hosted in Martinsville. Participation at each of these contests was limited to only five members per team.
Students also became more involved with a couple of community service projects. One of the projects was started last year by the ag mechanics and technology students.
They started building Little Free Library projects with the help of the CHS Interact Club and Ms. Landrus, the former media center specialist, with the Charleston Rotary Club helping by raising funds for the project. Two out of the six libraries have been mounted: one at the Charleston Chamber of Commerce and the other at Mark Twain Elementary School.
FFA members plan to get the other four out before the end of the school year. Six members assisted in a community service project in which we helped a local community member with mulching their landscaping.
To top off the 2020-2021 FFA Year we did a mini-awards ceremony where FFA members were recognized for their past and current officer positions, proficiency awards, and degree recipients. At the end FFA members were presented with new jackets from community donations that the alumni collected at their fall bash. The FFA was able to purchase jackets for individual members and even get a set for the future FFA members to borrow.
Overall, the year has been full of change, but CHS FFA members made the most of the opportunities presented. FFA members plan to attend several events over the summer and hit the ground running at the beginning of the next school year.