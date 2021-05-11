CHS PRESS: Charleston FFA looks back at challenging year

This year has been different than every other year with many challenges. Charleston FFA members have been looking for ways to be active all year long and have stayed patient throughout the pandemic.

Towards the end of the 20-21 school year, FFA members have found many ways to get active. To start, FFA members elected a new officer team at the March meeting. Traditionally, the officer elections are during April/May. After the new officers were elected members started getting out and doing more as a chapter.

Most of the activities involved going to different career development events like livestock and poultry evaluation. During the livestock career development event, FFA members went to two different contests: one in Olney and one in Taylorville. The poultry career development event was hosted in Martinsville. Participation at each of these contests was limited to only five members per team.

Students also became more involved with a couple of community service projects. One of the projects was started last year by the ag mechanics and technology students.