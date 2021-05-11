 Skip to main content
CHS PRESS: CHS Interact Club gives thanks for contributions to 'Mustache March' fundraiser
The CHS Interact Club would like to thank everyone for their contributions to the Mustache March fundraiser this year. We were able to raise over $5,000 for the family of Nick Paap, whose son Adler is battling leukemia. Our goal was to raise funds to ease the burden of travel and food expenses.

The CHS Interact Club collaborated with Charleston Middle School Student Council to sell fake mustaches to go over face masks being worn in classes. From the sale of mustaches alone we raised close to $300.

As a reminder the seven CUSD No. 1 staff members who participated in this event were: Tyler Hanner, Mel Himes, Nathan Hinote, Aaron Lock, Colin McInerney, Ben Oakley and Mark Williams. Staff members had collection jars in classrooms along with donations sent in from community members.

We would also like to thank Dirty’s Bar and Grill for allowing Interact Club to set up a collection jar to go toward this year's Mustache March.

