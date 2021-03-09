CHS PRESS: CHS Interact Club welcomes back 'Mustache March'

This year the CHS Interact Club is pleased to welcome back Mustache March.

This program was started by CHS math teacher Tyler Hanner in 2017 in honor of CHS history teacher Scott Black who passed away due to colon cancer in 2016.

Mustache March is a fundraising event where the staff at Charleston High School grow mustaches to raise money for a local family battling cancer. For the entire month of March, they will grow out their mustaches and accept donations from students and the community.

Any teacher who raises over $500 will also have to keep their mustaches through the month of April. Mr. Hanner also said that if he personally doesn’t raise $500 but the group raises over $1,000 that he will be keeping his mustache throughout April as well. The CHS Interact Club will also be selling fake mustaches later in March that will also contribute to the cause.

The seven faculty participating are Tyler Hanner, Mel Himes, Nathan Hinote, Aaron Lock, Colin McInerney, Ben Oakley, and Mark Williams. Each will have a collection jar for students to donate.