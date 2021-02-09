CHS PRESS: Get to know the new teachers at CHS

Why did you decide to teach the subject that you teach?

Cody Drone has always been fascinated with history. “An interest in history was something that I had in common with my older brothers. When I was in school, my history teachers were so influential to me, and they inspired me to follow in their footsteps.”

Rebekah Drone has always loved books. “From the time I was little, I have always carried a book with me everywhere. Through reading, I'm able to experience different cultures, go on adventures, and feel so many emotions alongside the characters. I believe that words have power, and there's something so magical about a well-written book.”

McInerney explained that, “I knew I wanted to teach P.E because I have always loved sports and being physically active, so teaching P.E. just made sense.”

Piper said she wanted to become a special education teacher "because I believe all students can learn, everyone has differences in what they are good at and what they need more help with. My job is to help them realize that everyone is like that and to be proud of their strengths, to help them learn how to use their strengths to help them through the more difficult issues or work.”