CHS PRESS: Get to know the new teachers at CHS

Starting the 2020-2021 school year, some new teachers have been introduced to the high school: Cody Drone (social studies), Rebekah Drone (English), Colin McInerney (physical education), and Heather Piper (special education). Press writer, Brooklyn Jones, interviewed each of them via email.
What is the best thing about teaching high school students?
Cody Drone: “The best thing about teaching is being able to see my students grow to become not only better learners but the best possible version of themselves. Knowing that I may play even a small role in the future success of one of my students makes my job worthwhile.”
Rebekah Drone: “For me, the best thing about teaching is when I'm able to share some of my favorite literary works with my students. I'm passionate about my job, and I love being able to share my love of literature. I get paid to talk about books; there's nothing better than that!”
McInerney: “The best thing about teaching is getting to see a variety of students every day and getting to know them."
Piper: “The best thing about teaching is helping a student realize they can do something they couldn't do before, helping them to believe in themselves and strive for something better.”
Obviously, all the teachers love working at CHS and have so many great things to say about it. All of the new teachers have previously worked in schools all around the area such as Vandalia High School, Shelbyville High School, Cumberland High School, and Windsor Elementary School.
Why did you decide to teach the subject that you teach?
Cody Drone has always been fascinated with history. “An interest in history was something that I had in common with my older brothers. When I was in school, my history teachers were so influential to me, and they inspired me to follow in their footsteps.”
Rebekah Drone has always loved books. “From the time I was little, I have always carried a book with me everywhere. Through reading, I'm able to experience different cultures, go on adventures, and feel so many emotions alongside the characters. I believe that words have power, and there's something so magical about a well-written book.”
McInerney explained that, “I knew I wanted to teach P.E because I have always loved sports and being physically active, so teaching P.E. just made sense.”
Piper said she wanted to become a special education teacher "because I believe all students can learn, everyone has differences in what they are good at and what they need more help with. My job is to help them realize that everyone is like that and to be proud of their strengths, to help them learn how to use their strengths to help them through the more difficult issues or work.”
So, now you know a little bit about our new teachers and their background in schooling. They’re very excited to be working here and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for them.