CHS PRESS: Music through a pandemic

As the global pandemic rose in the US, we have had to go through many changes and ask many questions: “What do we do?” and “How do we handle this?”
So how did our very own Charleston High School music directors handle the issue when facing those questions?
“In order to guarantee the safety of the students in band, I have divided the ensemble by instrument family between two rooms," said John Wengerski, band director for Charleston middle and high schools. "Alongside of dividing the ensemble, all wind players are utilizing instrument sacks and bell covers for their instruments.” Imagine a mask, but for your instrument.
The band has also been beyond lucky to have an additional volunteer band teacher, Aaron Jones, a recent music education graduate from Eastern Illinois University, to assist with the band being divided across multiple rooms. He is taking time out of his already busy schedule to help out every day band meets. Without his help, none of this would have been possible.”
Juliane Sharp, choir director for Charleston High School and Jefferson Elementary School, explains that in the chorus classroom “we are having to think drastically different this year. We have moved the majority of the classes out of the chorus/band area to the auditorium in order for us to be able to spread out appropriately. Additionally, we have opened up more sections of chorus at CHS to reduce the number of students in each ensemble.”
During class, “students are singing in masks, at least 10-12 feet apart, for no more than 30 minutes in one space, which means we sometimes have to move spaces within a class period."
Sharp has relied on guidelines provided by organizations, such as NAfME and ACDA.”
Finally Sharp is thankful to the “CHS administration, guidance office, maintenance staff, tech staff, etc. for being willing to work with us to make this a possibility as many other school districts are not as lucky to be able to make this work safely.” The things they have had to change are great ways to keep us safe and healthy!
How are the students reacting? Sharp says, “The majority of the students in the classroom have embraced the process, knowing that these are the things they need to do to keep being able to do what they love. I have actually seen a tremendous amount of growth by a great number of the students in this situation I think, in part, because they must be more accountable as individuals.”
Wengerski says that his students understand that the year has not been easy. He also says, “I am trying to make it as normal as possible for the students. With the loss of a marching band season, pep band, and in-person concerts at the current moment, I am doing the best I can to provide them with a valuable musical experience. I want to emphasize that during a time like this, music should be utilized as a means to relax and as a therapeutic device, and I try to make this point as much as I can.” There’s what our music directors are doing in the school for coronavirus guidelines and restrictions.
Here is a link for an online concert the chorus has done: https://youtu.be/tHQ1OA9ZIxI