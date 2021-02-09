CHS PRESS: Music through a pandemic

During class, “students are singing in masks, at least 10-12 feet apart, for no more than 30 minutes in one space, which means we sometimes have to move spaces within a class period."

Sharp has relied on guidelines provided by organizations, such as NAfME and ACDA.”

Finally Sharp is thankful to the “CHS administration, guidance office, maintenance staff, tech staff, etc. for being willing to work with us to make this a possibility as many other school districts are not as lucky to be able to make this work safely.” The things they have had to change are great ways to keep us safe and healthy!

How are the students reacting? Sharp says, “The majority of the students in the classroom have embraced the process, knowing that these are the things they need to do to keep being able to do what they love. I have actually seen a tremendous amount of growth by a great number of the students in this situation I think, in part, because they must be more accountable as individuals.”