CHS PRESS: Musicals during a pandemic are more likely than you think

Charleston High School is presenting not one, not two, but three musicals this spring.

The first musical, "The Addams Family," premiered virtually on March 5 and 6.

Schools and theaters across the world are unable to hold productions, so how did our school do it? Certainly, there were challenges, yet still a sense of normalcy.

Castmate sophomore Abby Smith said, “It forced me and many others to be more confident and really put ourselves out there, which was a positive and I think that in the future this experience will help us all grow. There was also the negative that, at least for me, I was always wondering if the show would get cancelled and if anybody would be quarantined that day which was hard as well as scary.”

Due to the pandemic, the show was rewritten and compressed to accommodate for the health restrictions. Half the cast was on the stage while the other half was where the pit orchestra would usually be in front of the stage.