CHS PRESS: Not your typical spring break

Spring break is coming up the week of March 15, and you know what that usually means: vacations and fun!

But, of course, it’s not a typical spring break with the ongoing COVID mitigations. Here are what some students and staff are planning to do.

Some people are traveling. Cody and Rebekah Drone, CHS teachers, are going to have some fun in Orlando, Florida, at Disneyworld to celebrate their wedding anniversary early. They’re also going to Cody’s sister’s baby shower to celebrate her having a baby.

Brooklyn Jones, junior, is planning to go to Michigan to visit family. Logan McKibben, sophomore, is planning to go to Alabama with his family to visit his sister and is later planning on to go to Florida. Senior Lindsey Fore is traveling to the Gulf Coast of Florida with a friend “to relax on the beach.” Junior Logan Webster’s family is renting a cabin for a quiet getaway.

Some others have changed their usual spring break routines. Kristin Runyon, librarian at CHS, usually goes to Jupiter, Florida, during spring break to watch St. Louis Cardinals spring training, but because of COVID, she couldn’t go this year. Senior Sean Price and his family usually go to Las Vegas, but this year Sean is staying home to read and play video games.