 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Circulation time starting Land board candidate petitions

  • 0
Watch now: Lake Land College announces planned reduction in tuition rates

MATTOON — Prospective candidates for three available positions on the Lake Land College Board of Trustees can start circulating their nominating petitions Tuesday.

Lake Land reported that the trustee election will be held April 4 as part of the 2023 consolidated election. Three, six-year terms currently held by trustees Doris Reynolds and Mike Sullivan, both of Mattoon, and Denise Walk of Teutopolis will appear on the college's ballot. Those elected April 4 will begin their terms by May 2.

Doris Reynolds (copy) (copy)

Reynolds

Those who wish to file for a board seat may request an election packet from the president’s office by contacting Chief of Staff Jean Anne Highland at 217-234-5329 or jhighland@lakelandcollege.edu; or by visiting her office, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday when the college is open. This office is located in the Board and Administration Center on the main campus.

Prospective candidates must hold U.S. citizenship, be 18 years of age or older, and be a resident of Lake Land's district for one year immediately preceding the election to run for a trustee position. Nominating petitions require at least 50 signatures of voters registered within the district.

Sullivan, Mike (copy)

Sullivan

The filing period will be Dec. 12-19. Prospective candidates are required to submit petitions, a statement of candidacy, and a receipt indicating they have filed a statement of economic interest with the Coles County clerk’s office.

Walk, Denise (copy)

Walk
PHOTOS: Lake Land College

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

App in Dubai helps parents and children make friends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News