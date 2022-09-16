Circulation time starting Land board candidate petitions

MATTOON — Prospective candidates for three available positions on the Lake Land College Board of Trustees can start circulating their nominating petitions Tuesday.

Lake Land reported that the trustee election will be held April 4 as part of the 2023 consolidated election. Three, six-year terms currently held by trustees Doris Reynolds and Mike Sullivan, both of Mattoon, and Denise Walk of Teutopolis will appear on the college's ballot. Those elected April 4 will begin their terms by May 2.

Those who wish to file for a board seat may request an election packet from the president’s office by contacting Chief of Staff Jean Anne Highland at 217-234-5329 or jhighland@lakelandcollege.edu; or by visiting her office, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday when the college is open. This office is located in the Board and Administration Center on the main campus.

Prospective candidates must hold U.S. citizenship, be 18 years of age or older, and be a resident of Lake Land's district for one year immediately preceding the election to run for a trustee position. Nominating petitions require at least 50 signatures of voters registered within the district.

The filing period will be Dec. 12-19. Prospective candidates are required to submit petitions, a statement of candidacy, and a receipt indicating they have filed a statement of economic interest with the Coles County clerk’s office.