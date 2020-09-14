Citing multiple COVID-19 cases, Okaw Valley middle and high schools switch to remote learning

BETHANY — Okaw Valley middle and high school students are moving to remote learning.
"Over the weekend, there has been multiple cases of COVID-19, and multiple positive exposures to individuals at Okaw Valley Middle School and Okaw Vlaley High School," Superintendent Kent Stauder wrote in a letter to parents on Sunday. "We are coordinating efforts with the Moultrie County Health Department to promptly identify individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals to prevent further spread within our school and communities."
In-person learning is expected to restart on Sept. 28, Stauder said. Elementary students will continue in-person learning.
Those who came in close contact will be in quarantine for 14 days.
The school district was informed on Friday that a student had tested positive for COVID. The student was last in attendance at the high school on Wednesday, Stauder said in a Friday letter.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 1,462 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.
