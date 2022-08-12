Coles Co. schools take steps to ease back to school shopping costs

MATTOON — With the start of a new school year just days away for many students, back-to-school shopping for supplies and other essentials is in full swing.

And like the cost for food and other household necessities, the cost for pencils, paper, headphones, book bags and other things on the classroom list is on the rise. A review of school supply lists for Coles County schools showed the average cost to be about $100, putting a pinch on already tight wallets.

This fact isn’t lost on Mattoon and Charleston school administrators, who are taking steps to ease the burden as much as possible. And if you are an elementary school student in Mattoon, the required supplies will be free.

"This is something that's very important to the school district, to make sure that our students are all fully prepared in coming to school and getting the school and having the necessary supplies and materials at hand," said Kris Maleske, community services director for Mattoon schools.

This includes all of the items parents would typically see on their back-to-school shopping lists with the exception of book bags and lunch boxes, though students who need assistance with a book bag could receive one from the school through donations.

Students across the district will also receive free breakfast and lunch. Maleske, who also served as the principal at Williams Elementary School in Mattoon for 13 years, said he understands how important that can be to the children.

"We have to look at students' basic needs and the basic needs of course are food, clothing, shelter and the emotional support that they would get from their teachers and family," Maleske said. "So, by allowing students to have that opportunity for good, solid, nutritious food that's being offered at no cost to families, that kind of just helps that that whole growth process and learning process for students.”

Kristen Holly, assistant superintendent of Charleston schools, said the district is prepared to help students in need of supplies it receives from several community groups.

While the schools are prepared to help students if they arrive on the first day without supplies, Holly said informing the schools of a need for supplies ahead of time will help alleviate some of the stress for students.

“We'd like it if they would let us know so that we can make sure that student has that on the first day of school so they don't feel bad that they didn't bring it.” Holly said. “You know, we just don't want kids to feel bad about that.”

The schools also have an account where people can donate money to help students with other expenses that may come up through the school year.

Each principal has access to the account and can use it to help students through hard times. In the past, those funds have been used to buy students a winter coat, new shoes or recovering from tragedies like a fire.

Making sure students have access to the basic necessities is vital to them receiving a good education, Holly said.

“We want our students to all feel like they have what they need, regardless of their family's socio-economics and we want everyone to have what they need to be successful,” Holly said. “So if that means we help out then we help out.”

“In a summer where it seemed like everything cost more, it’s a relief to know that our school district can ensure families have what they need to start the school year,” said Christina Krost, a Mattoon mom of three.

Having a child in elementary school, one in middle school and one in high school, Krost knows all about how fast school supplies add up.

“Families are hurting. COVID was hard, many folks lost jobs or are underemployed, gas and energy bills are up, everything costs more,” Krost said. “This gives folks some breathing room and takes a little stress out of the back to school rush. It’s also good to know that our schools have said that all our children, regardless of family budgets, will get what they need at school.”

Carrie Neese, an employee of the Charleston School District and parent to children in the district, said she takes pride in the support the school district continues to provide, whether it be school supplies or free and reduced lunches. She also mentioned access to a food pantry and donated clothing.

Neese said she has already purchased supplies for her children and was happy that the cost was less than she was expecting. Part of the reduction was the state of Illinois having decreased sales tax to 1.25% on school needs through Aug. 14.

Items that qualify include most common school supplies and clothing with a per-item cost of $125 or less, including school uniform pieces, shorts, pants, shirts, underclothing, coats, hats and mittens, shoes and rainwear. Items that do not qualify include specialty sports equipment such as cleats, ballet shoes, skates, art supplies, computer equipment and accessories.

“Our parents shouldn’t have to choose between buying essential school supplies for their children and putting food on the kitchen table. Our teachers shouldn’t have to break the bank to do right by the students that they nurture day in and day out,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a statement of the tax holiday. “Back to school should be as stress free as possible for working families and their children, and this tax holiday will help remove some of that burden.”

Parents aren’t the only ones who benefit from the school relief programs and donations from local groups. Teacher also benefit.

Teachers spent an average of $750 out of their own pockets for classroom supplies during the 2021-22 school year, the highest figure ever, according to the Economic Policy Institute. The National Education Association estimates that 90% of teachers receive no reimbursement from their districts for these purchases, and in general, teachers in high poverty districts spend the most.

Teachers will also get a break on classroom materials with a $250 tax credit this year and $500 in 2023.