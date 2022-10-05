Coles County Clash to offer food drive, EIU scholarship opportunity

CHARLESTON — The annual Coles County Clash football game Friday night is set to include a food drive and an Eastern Illinois University scholarship opportunity.

"We're doing the Tackle Hunger food drive," said Charleston High School athletic director Derrick Zerrusen of the football game versus Mattoon High School at 7 p.m. at Eastern's O'Brien Field.

Coles County Clash attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food such as canned goods or a monetary donation for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank to the game, or to make a donation online at eifoodbank.org/action/donate/tackle-hunger.html. There is a competition between Charleston and Mattoon to see who can collect the most for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, which supplies charitable pantries in both communities.

Regarding the scholarship opportunity, Eastern plans once again to offer a scholarship at the Coles County Clash. The $2,000 scholarship drawing will only be open to seniors from Charleston and Mattoon high schools, and the winners, one from each school, will be announced during halftime at the football game.

The Mattoon school district reported that all interested seniors need to do is apply to Eastern by Thursday, Oct. 6. The application takes about 20 minutes to complete and is free, with test scores optional and no essays required. If a student has already applied to Eastern, they do not need to do anything and they are automatically entered into the scholarship drawing. Seniors can apply at eiu.edu/admissions/apply.php.

Zerrusen said Coles County Clash tickets can be purchased for $5 each through Thursday, Oct. 6, at the two high schools, which will both be closed on Friday for a regional teacher's institute day, or on game day at O'Brien Field. He said tailgating spots will be available on a first come, first served basis starting at 5 p.m. at the stadium, where parking is free, and the gates to the stands will open at 6 p.m. The game also will include performances by the Charleston and Mattoon bands and cheer teams.

The O'Brien Field concession stand will be open during the night of the Coles County Clash and there may be other food or drink options on site, Zerrusen said. Big Al's Shakeups has reported that it will be open for business there with its concessions, including new pumpkin spice funnel cakes.

"The Coles County Clash is always pretty large," Zerrusen said, projecting that 4,000-5,000 attendees will be in the stands. "It's always a big to-do."