Coles County ClassE gathering gowns for prom dress sale

MATTOON — As prom season approaches, Coles County ClassE has made plans to help those who want to save money on getting dressed up for the dances.

This high school entrepreneurship class has begun gathering gently used prom, homecoming and pageant gowns for its second annual dress sale on Jan. 27-29 on the north side of the Cross County Mall.

"We saw a need in the community from high school students who were looking for affordable dresses," said ClassE teacher Vince Walk, adding that the nearest discount dress sales were outside of Coles County. He said when ClassE launched its dress sale in 2022, "We had in excess of 300 dresses to sell."

Students in ClassE used borrowed mannequins and clothes racks to display these dresses in the Elevate entrepreneurship center, which will once again host the sale this year. Organizing support for the sale is provided by ClassE board member Courtney Conlin, who owns Plush Boutique in Charleston.

ClassE student Rene Beltran, a senior at Mattoon High School, said the sale enables students seeking discounted dresses to browse over multiple options in person rather than purchasing one through Facebook Marketplace or other online means.

"It gives an opportunity for people to try on a dress in a safe space," Beltran said, adding that she brought some of her own dresses to sell at last year's event.

ClassE students placed the first gowns to be collected for the sale on racks Friday at Elevate. Community members interested in selling dresses at this year's event can drop them off from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23-24 and 4-6 p.m. Jan. 25 at Elevate.

"You get to price your own dresses. And if they don't sell then, you can either come pick them up or donate them to Mattoon or Charleston high school," said ClassE student Miles Clapp, who is a Mattoon junior.

Dress pickup is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Jan. 29. Dresses not picked up will be donated. Walk said dresses may also be donated to Catholic Charities in Mattoon if needed.

ClassE will collect $15 for the first dress dropped off by a seller and $10 for each additional dress.

All proceeds will go to ClassE, which helps teach students learn how to become entrepreneurs as they each prepare to start their own business as a class project. Registration for the 2023-24 class is now closed for Mattoon, but remains open through Feb. 17 for Charleston and Oakland students.

The dress sale will be held from 4-8 p.m. Jan. 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 28, and 1-3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Elevate. Walk said the sale will be staffed by ClassE students and board members, plus the local business professionals who serve as mentors to the students.

"It's all hands on deck," Walk said.

