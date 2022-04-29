Coles County ClassE Trade Show to spotlight student businesses

MATTOON — Mackenzie Harford is young, still a senior at Mattoon High School, but she already has a couple years of business experience through the Harford Heart and Home Boutique that she and her sister opened in 2020.

Mackenzie and Skyler Harford, who teaches at Baum Elementary School in Decatur, have opened a booth at the Wooden Nickel Hidden Talents store in Mattoon, taken their "boutique truck" on the road to vendor fairs, and started harfordboutique.com. Now, Mackenzie Harford said she is helping take their business to the next level through lessons she is learning as a student in the 2021-2022 Coles County ClassE high school entrepreneur class.

"I decided to enroll in ClassE for more help with the business," Harford said. "It has really helped me with building a full business plan and being more organized with the business."

Harford and more than a dozen of her classmates are scheduled to spotlight their products and services during the 2022 ClassE Trade Show from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, in the Elevate entrepreneur development center on the north side of the Cross County Mall in Mattoon. She and other ClassE clothing and jewelry sales entrepreneurs also plan to take part in the new Boutique Boulevard vendor fair from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the mall.

The other ClassE clothing entrepreneurs include Charleston High School senior Adalyn Wood, who has been creating branded T-shirts and decals through her Fine Reputation Clothing business. Wood said she signed up for this class because it helps students develop businesses during the course of a school year. She was interested in creating a product that she could see at school and online, where she is developing her presence on Etsy and Instagram.

ClassE started in 2012-2013, with classes led by Jeanne Dau, and its sessions are now held at Elevate, also known as the Cross County Innovation Center, which opened in 2020 with the help of Google grant funding and support from mall property owner Rural King. The class is now led by Vince Walk.

Wood said she was able to purchase supplies for starting Fine Reputation Clothing with the assistance of grant funding available through Elevate. The student entrepreneur said she also has appreciated being able to use the Cricut cutting plotter, embroidery machine and heat press in Elevate's Maker Space, which also offers a 3D printer.

"It's been really cool to get those machines up and running and start creating some of the items for my business," Wood said.

ClassE offers participants field trip opportunities, as well. Harford said she particularly enjoyed going behind the scenes at the Rural King distribution center in Mattoon. Harford said this trip helped inspire her to major in management with a concentration in human resources and a minor in marketing in college. Harford said she and her sister also hope to open a "brick and mortar" location for their boutique, adding they have developed a following in Decatur through a market hosted by Life Foursquare church.

Mattoon High School junior Blaine Powers, who is a ClassE participant, said taking part in this program is helping him expand the services and customer base of the lawncare business that he started a couple of years ago, now known as Powers Landscape Management. He said ClassE's networking opportunities have enabled him to "get my name out there" and recruit more customers.

"I am always looking for new customers," Powers said. "I plan on going to school locally after high school and I want to see where the business takes me from there."

